Premier League ready to return to play — and for spike in positive tests

What the league is yet to resolve is securing agreement among clubs on how to conclude the season — this one or in the future — if it cannot be completed.

The league's priority for now is staging the remaining 92 games by July 26, starting Wednesday with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Manchester City playing Arsenal. There is even hope the government will allow fans back into stadium when next season is scheduled to begin in September.

With the Premier League set to resume after a 100-day shutdown, it is already making plans for what to do if a second spike of coronavirus infections prevents games being played again.

“We will be going into next season with a clearer understanding of what is going to happen in various eventualities but everybody has learned an enormous amount which is going to help,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said Tuesday. "What we have learned is you have to be nimble and responsive and you have to have contingency plans.

“We know that there is a prospect of a second spike and we will be ready and anticipating of that in our planning and hoping to return to a full Premier League season.”

The league, like the rest of Britain, will be assessing the trajectory of COVID-19 cases and the rate of infection as lockdown measures are eased.

The hope is that the relaxation of social distancing rules will eventually allow supporters to return to venues for the first time since March.

“There are embryonic cross-talk discussions going on at government level regarding going back to fans coming in to sports events generally,” Masters said, “and we would be a willing participant in all of that as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is worried that Premier League players are risking injury by returning after an “incredible lack of preparation” and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Wednesday.

The top English clubs are resuming play after as little as three weeks of contact training following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

With City also involved in the FA Cup, Guardiola’s team is facing three games per week in an effort to finish the domestic season by Aug. 1. City could then be involved in an eight-team knockout bracket to complete the Champions League in mid-August, which would eat into the squad's preparation time for the 2020-21 season.

Guardiola said he does not know which players are ready to play at near their top level when the league restarts and will have to rotate “absolutely all the players.”

“You ask me how is the team? I don’t know,” Guardiola said on a video call Tuesday. “[Wednesday] we will see the level of the team . . . What we were worried is these three weeks, with incredible lack of preparation like other teams in the Premier League, is not like in Germany or Spain who had five or six weeks.

“You can play a game after three weeks of holidays but we were two weeks of holidays lying on the sofa, and that is why I think the players are not fully fit. But we have to start and finish the season so the damage economically to all the clubs can be reduced as much as possible.”

Guardiola was particularly affected by the pandemic because his mother died of COVID-19 in early April.

The opposition manager Guardiola will welcome to an empty Etihad Stadium on Wednesday — Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta — also contracted the virus in mid-March. That caused the suspension of the Premier League, which will end after 100 days.

Canada ‘open’ to hosting NHL’s return

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is “open” to the NHL operating a playoff “hub city” in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.

Trudeau said the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.

If the NHL returns to play amid the coronavirus pandemic this summer, it would start with the playoffs and with 24 teams, preferably split between two hub cities. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

The NHL has said it will not choose a Canadian city if players are subject to the mandatory, 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the border. Trudeau also said Tuesday that Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the countries until at least July 21.

The NHL is currently allowing its players to use team facilities to train in small groups. Training camps are cleared to begin July 10.

Cuomo gives blessing to fan-free return of US Open tennis

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead for the US Open tennis tournament to be held in his state starting in late August — but without spectators — as part of the reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"You can watch it on TV, and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany.

Now that the US Tennis Association’s proposal to hold its marquee event has been accepted — including a “bubble” setup with designated hotels, limited player entourages, and a facility closed to the hundreds of thousands of people who usually attend the US Open — the key question becomes: Who actually will end up competing on the blue hard courts in Flushing Meadows from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13?

Some of the sport’s top names, including defending US Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal along with No. 1-ranked players Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, have expressed reservations about heading somewhere that was a hot spot for the COVID-19 outbreak. An indoor tennis facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center temporarily housed hundreds of hospital beds at the height of New York’s coronavirus crisis.

Others expressed an eagerness to return to action: Both the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since early March because of the virus. The US Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season but would be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

The start of the clay-court French Open was postponed from May and currently is scheduled to begin a week after the US Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

WTT sets penalties for positive tests

The World TeamTennis player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 when arriving for the three-week 2020 season will be dropped from the league without pay. Someone testing positive once competition has started would be held out for the rest of the season but still be compensated on a prorated basis.

The health plan released Tuesday by the WTT for its matches starting July 12 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia also calls for two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.

The rosters announced for the WTT’s nine teams include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, and the Bryan brothers. Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the league is putting everyone in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTT has said it is going to allow up to 500 spectators per day at its outdoor matches in a 3,000-capacity arena. Fans will be denied entry if they have a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit when checked before entering the grounds and again before accessing a court.

Players, coaches, and staff members will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at the resort hosting all of the league’s matches and remain quarantined until the result is known.—

Nuggets’ Malone says he had COVID-19

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says an antibody test revealed he had COVID-19.

Malone says in an interview with CBS4 in Denver he wasn’t feeling well shortly after the season was suspended March 11. He reached out to the team’s medical staff to be tested but no tests were available at the time. Malone says he had an antibody test around Memorial Day weekend.

Malone says the team doctor called up and said “you tested positive.”

Malone adds that he likes to say, “I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”

His squad was in third place in the Western Conference when the season was halted. The league is working on completing the health and safety protocols for a restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Fla.

Malone says “I hope that going down to Orlando will be in a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people that actually get it.”

Nationals increase pay to minor leaguers

Two weeks after they tried to lower weekly stipends for minor league players, and were roundly criticized for it, the Washington Nationals have set a payment plan for the rest of the season. They will continue to pay minor leaguers $400 a week through Sept. 7, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, which is when a normal schedule would have ended.

Since mid-March, when baseball was shut down by the novel coronavirus, the biggest topics have been labor unrest, tense negotiations between the league and players’ union, and when — or if — the sport will return. But beneath that has been the lingering puzzle of how to pay non-playing employees and minor leaguers.

MLB mandated $400 stipends for minor leaguers in April and May, then left it up to each club to make decisions. The Oakland Athletics cut stipends altogether before reversing course. The Nationals shaved the stipends from $400 to $300, but when their major leaguers promised to make up the difference, they caved to public pressure and restored the full amount.

Now, the Nationals' latest promise shows the enduring influence of their major leaguers' response to reducing stipends in early June.

Washington released 40 minor leaguers at the end of May. Those players were told there will not be a season, and that the Nationals could not keep them on board with nowhere to play. Since, the club has drafted six amateur players and signed three more as undrafted free agents. With the draft shortened to five rounds, way down from the usual 40, teams are allowed to sign an unlimited amount of players to up to $20,000.

US Open of Surfing wiped out

The Vans US Open of Surfing, a summer competition that draws thousands each year to Southern California’s Huntington Beach, has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Organizers announced the cancellation Monday, citing “continued health concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.” The event will return in 2021, organizers said.

The surfing tournament is also a nine-day festival that packs the sand on the south side of the famed Huntington Beach Pier. It features skateboarders and BMX bike riders who show off their skills in front of big crowds.

College Football Hall of Fame to reopen

The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta plans to reopen July 1 with a new exhibit featuring historically black colleges and universities.

The museum closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening was delayed after the facility sustained damage in riots that erupted the night of May 29 over the death of George Floyd. The glass facade was shattered and merchandise was stolen from the street-front gift shop, but no exhibits or artifacts were damaged.

The new HBCU exhibit will focus on their history, traditions and Hall of Fame players, and coaches. There will also be a special section dedicated to Georgia’s HBCUs, the Celebration Bowl, and kickoff games between the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference. The museum is also planning a second exhibit that will open next year during black history month.