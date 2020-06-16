Red Sox agree to contracts with two more undrafted free agents

The Red Sox continued to be aggressive with undrafted free agents, agreeing to contracts with two more players.

Righthander Maceo Campbell selected the Sox, according to Longwood University on Tuesday.

Campbell, a redshirt sophomore from Washington, D.C., had a 6.75 earned run average in 16 games over two seasons but struck out 27 over 22⅔ innings with a fastball that climbs to 96 miles per hour.