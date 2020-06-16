Red Sox agree to contracts with two more undrafted free agents

The Red Sox continued to be aggressive with undrafted free agents, agreeing to contracts with two more players.
Righthander Maceo Campbell selected the Sox, according to Longwood University on Tuesday.
Campbell, a redshirt sophomore from Washington, D.C., had a 6.75 earned run average in 16 games over two seasons but struck out 27 over 22⅔ innings with a fastball that climbs to 96 miles per hour.
The Sox also landed Cuba Bess, a first baseman from Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
Bess hit .341 with a 1.108 OPS in 2019. He had only nine at-bats this season while recovering from a hamstring strain. Bess was a 39th round pick of the Rockies in 2016 but elected to attend college.
Johnny Bess, Cuba’s father, played in the minors from 1992-98 with the Reds, Giants, Expos and independent Sonoma County Crushers.
He was primarily a catcher but played first base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field at least one and pitched in a game.
Cuba Bess was named after actor Cuba Gooding Jr.
The Red Sox have signed at least 12 undrafted free agents since Sunday.
