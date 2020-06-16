See the first photos of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed Tuesday the first images of Brady in a Bucs uniform via a tweet, much to the chagrin of New Englanders everywhere.

Get used to seeing Tom Brady in a new uniform, Patriots fans.

Brady, who will turn 43 in August, is scheduled to make his Buccaneers on Sept. 13 against the Saints, as long as the NFL season begins on schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday night, commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that it was likely inevitable that the NFL would see positive tests as it prepares to resume offseason work.

“All of our medical experts indicated that as testing becomes more prevalent, we are going to have positive tests,” Goodell told ESPN. “The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them, and prevent them from impacting other personnel?”