State tourney flashback: NDA girls put away Walpole in D1 semifinals with a perfect finish

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 17, 2019: Meredith McGinnis watched her Notre Dame Academy-Hingham team play a number of excellent games en route to the 2019 MIAA Division 1 girls’ lacrosse title. But the Cougars’ state semifinal win over Walpole, McGinnis says, is when they perfectly executed their game plan.

NDA’s 17-8 win at Babson College sent NDA to its second state final in program history, thanks to a balanced offensive effort from senior Madison Ahern (five goals), and juniors Maggie Coughlin and Cara Charette (four goals apiece).