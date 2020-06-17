5 albums to buy on Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fund-raiser

This Friday, June 19 (Juneteenth), the site is taking a step in another direction. Whatever one cares to buy from its musical cabinet of wonders, Bandcamp will donate its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The fund-raiser will repeat on all future Juneteenths. What’s more, various Bandcamp artists are pitching in with additional fund-raisers to benefit NAACP and other racial justice nonprofits.

At Bandcamp, the digital music streaming and sales platform, the past few months have not been business as usual. On March 20, the company smashed its single-day sales record after announcing plans to donate its usual 10 to 15 percent cut to its artists, to help offset the economic impacts of the pandemic. The event was such a success that the site decided to repeat it on subsequent first Fridays of each month.

Advertisement

“Even before we announced the Juneteenth fundraiser, we’ve been seeing lots of artists and labels use Bandcamp to raise money for Black Lives Matter, bail funds, and other racial justice organizations,” CEO Ethan Diamond wrote in an e-mail. “On the most recent Bandcamp Friday, June 5th, we saw so many artists use the day to raise funds for racial justice organizations that we had to create two separate articles [on our site] to list them all. It was inspiring to see.” (A list of artists and labels offering Juneteenth specials will be published via bandcamp.com on Thursday morning.) Here are five superlative albums you should buy on Bandcamp this Friday.

JCT TRIO, “TRAPANI/IVES/DVORAK”

<a href="http://jcttrio.bandcamp.com/album/trapani-ives-dvo-k-live">Trapani/Ives/Dvořák (Live) by Junction Trio</a>

If you missed the powerful trio of violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Jay Campbell, and pianist Conrad Tao at last year’s Rockport Chamber Music Festival — or you’re like me and want to relive that concert — pick up this collection of pieces by Trapani, Ives, and Dvorak, with the latter two recorded live at Shalin Liu Performance Center. The trio’s share of the proceeds goes to various organizations working toward racial justice.

Advertisement

TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON, “WAITING GAME”

<a href="http://terrilynecarrington.bandcamp.com/album/waiting-game">Waiting Game by Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science</a>

It’s a two-for-one deal from drummer/Berklee College of Music professor Carrington (recently named Jazz Journalists’ Association Musician of the Year) and her band Social Science, with one full-length LP of poetically melodious protest-jazz and still another of the simmering instrumental odyssey “Dreams and Desperate Measures.”

OWEN PALLETT, “ISLAND”

<a href="http://owenpallett.bandcamp.com/album/island">Island by Owen Pallett</a>

On this surprise release (his first solo album in six years), queer troubadour Owen Pallett put down his own violin and gathered a full string orchestra to fill out this slate of songs for the loneliest scenes in the movie of your life. Pallett has pledged all his Bandcamp income from June 5-19 to legal defense funds and racial justice initiatives in his home base of Toronto.

LIDO PIMIENTA, “MISS COLOMBIA”

<a href="http://lidopimienta.bandcamp.com/album/miss-colombia">Miss Colombia by Lido Pimienta</a>

A bold, entrancing album that draws on bright synthpop as well as rhythms and instruments from Pimienta’s native Colombia. There are guest appearances by Bomba Estereo’s Li Saumet and Afro-Colombian tradition keepers Sexteto Tabala, but Pimienta’s soaring voice is the star of the show.

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND, “S/T”

<a href="http://beverlyglenn-copeland.bandcamp.com/album/beverly-glenn-copeland">Beverly Glenn-Copeland by Beverly Glenn-Copeland</a>

Sixteen years after the release of this wide-eyed folk blues LP, multi-instrumentalist and singer Beverly Glenn-Copeland would release “Keyboard Fantasies,” now hailed as a New Age landmark. Still some years later, he would come out as a trans man. But before any of that, there was this 1970 album, a giant leap away from his classically trained roots — first steps down a unique, shining path he continues to walk to this day.

Advertisement

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.