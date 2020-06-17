Ask Matthew: What should a fan of ‘Mrs. America’ watch next?

A. The first thing that comes to mind is a 2019 Showtime miniseries called “The Loudest Voice.” Like “Mrs. America,” it’s a look at relatively recent history in order to explain how we got to where we are now, politically, socially, and culturally.

The seven episodes of “The Loudest Voice” track the rise and fall of Roger Ailes, the man who, with Rupert Murdoch, created Fox News and, in the process, changed the soul of America. Russell Crowe, inside some puffy prosthetics, is a force of nature as the overbearing and controlling figure, who spies on his co-workers and family members through video monitors at his office and at home. Some of the characters around Crowe’s Ailes, including Simon McBuney’s Murdoch, are a little cartoonish, as are some of the portrayals of the powerful women around Cate Blanchett’s well-drawn Phyllis Shlafly in “Mrs. America.” But Crowe is nonetheless phenomenal, as his Ailes builds a media empire that traffics in rumors and promotes political agendas, all while harassing and abusing women in his path.

Another miniseries that has a touch of “Mrs. America” to it is Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal.” It’s a three-parter based on the true story of closeted British MP Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant), who tries to have his ex-lover (Ben Whishaw) murdered in the 1960s. What can happen to politicians with big secrets, as well as the cruelty of British stiff upper lips and the way justice tips toward class and money, are the still-potent ideas that get a good going over.

A few other shows share some of the feminist themes of “Mrs. America,” notably Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a compelling, disturbing dystopian series in which the subservience of women is taken to an extreme. Netflix’s “GLOW” looks at a group of women — of all shapes and colors — trying to enter the male-dominated world of pro wrestling in the 1980s. The first two seasons of the easy-to-binge comedy are likable; the third season is excellent.

And Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” an expansion of the 1986 Spike Lee movie, only got two seasons, but they were good ones. DeWanda Wise played Nola Darling, a Black artist in Brooklyn, as an independent, sex-positive woman who isn’t ready to settle down with any of the men courting her. She doesn’t let anyone shame or bully her into anything, creatively or emotionally.

