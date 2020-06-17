NBC’s being Upfront about motivation behind ‘30 Rock’ reunion

I enjoyed the “Parks and Recreation” quarantine special, but this particular return of one of my favorite shows has me wary. NBC is bringing back “30 Rock” for a one-time, remotely produced, hourlong special on Thursday at 8 p.m. The episode will be rebroadcast on the NBC-related stations USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock, at 9 p.m.

I’m happy to see the cast of characters reunite, including Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), and Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer). But the agenda here isn’t just to cheer us all up during this time of stress, or raise money for charity, which is what motivated the cast of “Parks and Recreation.” The “30 Rock” special — which will be commercial-free — is an upfront event to promote NBC’s 2020-21 TV season. This year, the networks’ annual Upfronts — where they promote their upcoming shows to advertisers — were canceled due to the pandemic.