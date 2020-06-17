Peabody Essex Museum cuts staff by 15% as pandemic freezes out revenue

The Peabody Essex Museum has cut its workforce by 15 percent, citing a $6 million revenue loss so far this year due to the protracted coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, director Brian Kennedy expressed “deep regret that these layoffs are now necessary.” According to Wednesday’s announcement, jobs have been eliminated for 38 of the museum’s 260 permanent employees. Senior staff earning more than $110,000 per year will also see their pay cut between 10 and 25 percent.

PEM, like every other institution forced to close as the pandemic deepened, has been without earned revenue — meaning ticket sales for museum admissions and events as well as retail sales — for four months, ever since the downtown Salem museum was closed indefinitely on March 12. Museums rank among the sectors hardest hit by coronavirus shutdowns, shedding 26 percent of its workforce between Feb. 15 and May 15, according to the US Department of Labor. A UNESCO study showed that almost 15 percent of museums worldwide could close for good due to heavy financial losses in 2020.