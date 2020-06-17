Home of the Week: In the heart of Jamaica Plain, Arts and Crafts home beckons with outdoor retreats

Year built: 1880

Square feet: 2,611

Beds: 5

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $9,985 (2020, without residential exemption)

As they decamp for elsewhere, the owners of this Arts and Crafts-style home, built in 1880, offered a lyrical account of this house, located on a one-way street in otherwise busy Jamaica Plain.

“We love cooking meals in the light-filled kitchen, growing vegetables in the garden, and playing with our toddler in the front and back yards,” the couple wrote of the home, which is just a short walk from Arnold Arboretum and Centre Street. “We especially love how this house allows you to fully experience and embrace the beauty of all four seasons."

A brick walkway leads to the first of many pleasant features of the home: a farmer’s porch supported by Tuscan columns with a wooden floor painted spruce. It’s wide and offers multiple vantage points of the yard and landscaping, which includes lilac bushes, Japanese maple, star magnolia, and ginkgo trees.

The front door opens into a living room in which the focal point is a fireplace with an elaborate, white wooden mantel; a brick surround painted gray; and a wood-burning stove. The room is rectangular and has mid-height board and batten wainscot, oak floors, and white beams crossing the ceiling. There is another reason to dawdle here: a projector screen with surround sound.

Deeper into the house is a dramatic, windowed stairway with a dark brown newel post and railings, oak steps, and white stringers. On the left is the entrance to a formal dining room with thin crown molding that highlights the sky blue ceiling, as well as a chandelier with a thatch shade and picture frame molding. The room itself juts out from the house and has windows on three walls that overlooked the porch and side yard.

From here a wide entrance leads to the fully updated kitchen, where one finds cabinets of white topped by slabs of dark granite and the sink positioned underneath three windows. The appliances, including the gas stove, are stainless steel. The update created a breakfast nook with banquette seating beside two sets of windows and under a tubular paper shade. In what might be considered something of a dessert for a kitchen, a doorway opens to an expansive deck with built-in seating underneath an Italian-style pergola.

From the kitchen, a hallway leads past the half bath, a set of morning stairs, the door to the basement, a closet, and back to the living room. The half bath is on the right behind a pocket door. It has hardwood flooring, greenish-gray wallpaper lined with white dots, and a porcelain pedestal sink.

The stairway rises to a wide landing that is also a place to pause, as it hosts three windows overlooking the patio and more of the 0.24-acre lot. Its also the place where the morning and main stairways combine for the final leg to the second floor.

Immediately to the left is a door leading to the third floor and the door to a master bedroom with an adjoining sitting room/office. Each space has a closet. The bedroom comes with a narrow balcony; the sitting room has two.

Two other bedrooms and the full bath are on the other side of the home. The bath offers a shower/tub combination; marble tile around the shower, on the floor, and halfway up the walls; upper cabinets with opaque-glass fronts; a window; and a single vanity with a light-colored marble counter atop a white cabinet.

The smaller of the two bedrooms — about 132 square feet — is set up as a nursery with a crib and a full-size bed. There is a single closet and a pair of windows. The larger bedroom of the two — 168 square feet — occupies a corner of the house and has a single closet and a nice spot to sit flanked by two of the three windows in the room. The flooring in both is oak.

The final two bedrooms — both have en-suite baths — are the sole occupants of the third floor, located at opposite ends of the hallway.

The bedroom to the left has three windows, an angled ceiling, a closet, and a separate storage area. The flooring in the bath is ceramic tile, and there is a shower/bath combination with a gray ceramic tile surround and a white single vanity with a brown granite top.

The bedroom to the right offers a pair of windows on the left and right walls and a half-moon window on the middle one. The closet has double doors, and the full bath features a shower with a gray ceramic tile surround, a white single vanity with a sand-colored granite top, and a ceramic tile floor that mixes gray and brown hues.

Both bedrooms have oak floors.

The laundry is in the unfinished basement, and the one-car garage is tucked underneath the house.

The Ellen + Janis Real Estate Team from Compass have the listing. At press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

Take the virtual tour.

