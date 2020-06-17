Mass General Brigham cuts executive salaries, freezes pay for others

Mass General Brigham,the state’s largest network of hospitals and doctors, said Wednesday that it would cut salaries for executives and freeze pay for many employees for one year in an effort to save $500 million.

The company, formerly known as Partners HealthCare, also said it would suspend contributions to employee retirement plans.

Mass General Brigham said the steps, which affect 50,000 employees, were necessary after incurring huge losses during the coronavirus pandemic. It said layoffs were not part of the cost-saving measures.