WBUR to lay off 29 workers as recession hits underwriting

WBUR-FM, the NPR affiliate owned by Boston University, said it would cut 29 employees, or more than 10 percent of its work force.

The layoffs are part of broad cutbacks within the public radio station. In an e-mail to staff, chief executive Margaret Low said there would be no wage increases in the next fiscal year, except for negotiated union salary adjustments, and no retirement fund contributions. Low said she would propose a budget of about $40 million for the next year, down from $46 million approved by the board for the current year.

Low said the station would not fill seven open jobs, reduce travel and marketing costs, and cancel various contracted services. She will take a 10 percent salary cut.