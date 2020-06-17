Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A brown pelican flew by Race Point in Provincetown. Other birds at Race Point included a little gull, 8 lesser black-backed gulls, a sooty shearwater, and 2 Manx shearwaters.

Two Acadian flycatchers took up residence in the South Sandwich Conservation Area. Other species noted there included both black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos, a red-shouldered hawk, a warbling vireo, 2 wood thrushes, a rose-breasted grosbeak, a Northern parula, and 4 scarlet tanagers.

Other reports around the Cape included up to two continuing chuck-will’s-widow at Elain Avenue in Falmouth; 4 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth; 2 blue-winged warblers in Mashpee; a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; 2 yellow-crowned night-herons in Barnstable Harbor; a continuing hooded warbler, a veery, and 2 white-eyed vireos in West Barnstable; 4 gadwall in Chatham; a Nelson’s sparrow at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; and a king rail in North Truro.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.