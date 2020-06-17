Greenway parks and activities begin to reopen for the season

All the Greenway Fountains are now open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. This includes the Chinatown Stream, Harbor Fog Sculpture, Rings Fountain, Labyrinth Fountain, Split Dodecahedron Sculpture, and South Canal Fountain. The North Canal Fountain will be turned on next week once its repair work is completed, according to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.

After a spring snatched away by the COVID-19 pandemic, the park that curves through the heart of the city will once again be the site of outdoor programming, albeit with restrictions.

Children’s playgrounds have returned as well. The Greenway PlayCubes have reopened for all kids, accompanied by a supervising adult. Meanwhile, the Greenway carousel is slated to reopen on a limited Friday to Sunday schedule beginning June 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Greenway Open Market plans to sell artisan goods and crafts starting June 20. It will open every Saturday and the first and third Sundays of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Greenway Food Truck Program and the Boston Public Market at Dewey Square are also back on an altered schedule. (The organization has not yet determined when its beer and wine gardens will welcome the public.)

Visitors of the Greenway must comply with new safety regulations, including physical distancing, and in keeping with state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering when social distancing is not possible. Greenway gathering locations will be undergoing enhanced cleaning to improve safety for visitors.

