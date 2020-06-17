Louisiana widening access to medical marijuana under new law

BATON ROUGE, La. — More Louisiana residents will have access to medical marijuana under a significant expansion of the state’s therapeutic cannabis program that was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.

The changes in the law, which take effect in August, allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient they believe it would help, and remove restrictions on which doctors can recommend cannabis.

The state House and Senate agreed to the bill — sponsored by Republican Representative Larry Bagley, of Stonewall, the chairman of the House health committee — in the regular session that ended June 1. The House voted 75-16 for the measure, while the Senate agreed in a 28-6 vote.