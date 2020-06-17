After controversy, Swampscott bar owner reverses course, bans selectman

In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday night, Augusto said that, upon reflection, he’d been mistaken in firing Erik Heilman, a 24-year-old bartender who’d publicly shared details of a conversation he’d overheard while serving Hause.

Mission on the Bay owner Wellington Augusto has also banned the selectman, Dan Hause, accused of making the comments during a recent visit to the establishment.

The owner of a Swampscott restaurant that faced criticism for firing a bartender who posted details of a conversation in which a town selectman allegedly was heard making derogatory comments has reversed course and is offering him his job back.

“Erik is correct in standing up for what is right, and I am proud of what he has accomplished with his message," Augusto wrote. "He has created a dialogue within the town and is fighting to hold public officials accountable for their words and actions at all times; not just when addressing the public.

“It is with that in mind,” he continued, “[that] we no longer can welcome Don Hause into our establishment.”

The comments represented an about-face for the restaurant following Heilman’s Sunday-night firing, less than two hours after he shared on Facebook disparaging comments he said were made by Hause.

According to Heilman, he was bartending at Mission on the Bay’s upstairs patio last Thursday when a group of four adults arrived. Among them was Hause, a second-term Swampscott selectman.

While serving the group over the course of the next couple hours, Heilman said, he grew angered by a number of comments made by Hause, who according to Heilman called the Black Lives Matter movement “liberal b------t" and said that white privilege isn’t real.

Though Heilman didn’t confront the group at the time, on Sunday — compelled to share what he’d heard — he posted a five-paragraph description of the incident to a Swampscott Facebook discussion page.

“It just rubbed me the wrong way,” Heilman told the Globe in an interview. “Once I heard that, I felt I had the [chance] to do something about it.”

Within an hour, the post had garnered significant attention among residents. Shortly thereafter, Heilman says, his job at the restaurant had been terminated.

In an interview this week, Hause called Heilman’s post “inaccurate” and said the conversation did not happen the way the bartender described it. Yes, Hause said, he and three other adult acquaintances spent an hour and a half or so at the restaurant last Thursday. And their conversation covered a number of topics.

But Heilman’s version of events, he said, were “inflammatory and untrue.”

“One of the things I did say was that, unfortunately, the lootings had taken away from the true spirit of the Black Lives Matter movement and somewhat hijacked their message,” said Hause, who is white. “But I didn’t say anything at all that was racist or inappropriate.”

Hause said there were only two staff members working in the area of the restaurant where his group was sitting on Thursday, and that Heilman was only intermittently in the group’s proximity.

He said he was stunned Sunday night when he began receiving a barrage of text messages from friends alerting him to the post.

“I’ve come to realize, that with everything that’s happening today, these are very polarizing times and people feel the need to call out things they find inappropriate,” Hause said, who added that he’d drawn some criticism recently for a letter of support he’d written to local police in the local newspaper. “I’m certainly not criticizing him for his opinion, or for what he thought was right. But what he said isn’t accurate.”

“I’m a politician,” Hause added. “I need to be a little more judicious in what I say and how I say it. Sometimes I’m going to make a mistake, and if I made a mistake, I apologize.”

The episode has kicked off a widespread response by those in the community, an affluent North Shore enclave that as of the last US Census was more than 95-percent white. While some have criticized Heilman for sharing the contents of a private conversation, many others have voiced support, with some saying they plan to boycott the restaurant.

In a letter sent to the restaurant’s owner and shared with the Globe, Christian Cabrera, a Black Swampscott resident and Mission on the Bay regular, said he would no longer be patronizing the business.

“Your response today shows you would in fact allow this man to speak in this way even as other customers, including folks like myself, are within earshot; this is enough to sadly let me know that I am not truly welcome in your restaurant,” Cabrera wrote.

An employee who answered the phone at Mission on the Bay this week said Augusto, the restaurant’s owner, was unavailable.

Heilman said this week that he knew when he made the post that it was possible it could cost him his job.

But since being terminated, he added, he has received an outpouring of support; within a day, he said, he’d already lined up a job at another area restaurant — one that he plans to keep rather than accepting the offer to return to Mission on the Bay.

Despite that, Heilman said he has no ill will toward his old restaurant, praising the establishment for doing the right thing.

Heilman also stood by his original post, saying he was glad that he shared what he did.

“I saw this as an opportunity to stand up, I guess,” Heilman said. “I didn’t know exactly where it was going to go, but I just figured wherever it went would be fine.”





Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.