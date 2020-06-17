Baker unveils landmark police reform bill, pushes certification of officers

He said the legislation creates a certification for police officers that must be renewed every three years, a database for certified officers, de-escalation training, and a process for de-certifying police who “don’t live up” to their oath.

Speaking during a State House briefing, Baker said “the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers made clear that now is the time to get this done.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday unveiled legislation designed to ramp up accountability of the state’s police departments, including the creation of a system to certify officers for the first time in state history.

“The bill we’re filing today is the first step in a process we hope will create a package of reforms that accomplishes the goals we all share,” Baker said.

The governor added that under the bill, officers would be de-certified for using a chokehold or failing to intervene if they witness another officer violating standards.

The news was welcomed by state Representative Russell E. Holmes, a Mattapan Democrat and former chair of the state Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, which has worked on the bill with the Baker administration for about a year. Holmes said the lawmakers consulted police unions on the bill, which he said was long overdue.

“We have been shouting, absolutely screaming in the wilderness, and for so long this bill sat and languished and was forgotten about,” Holmes said. “ ... I am sick and tired of hearing constituents say ‘we asked for a badge number, and I didn’t get it.' Those days are over.”

Holmes’s words were echoed by state Representative Carlos Gonzalez, current chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

“Many will say that we are here today because of the cries from Minneapolis,” Gonzalez said during the briefing. “I say we are here because of the protests and the cries from Minneapolis, because of the death of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Rodney King, and the cries from the slaves and the slave ships, and the cries of our brothers and sisters of the Native American community before this country started.”

Gonzalez said “the protests have been heard, and now it’s time to answer the prayers.”

The bill lands amid a nationwide reckoning over policing and systemic racism, and on Beacon Hill, is expected to add to the already significant momentum to translate the righteous anger of protesters over police brutality into new, substantive laws.

In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh called racism a public health crisis, and vowed to reroute millions from the budget for police overtime toward other programs. Some community activists are pushing to remove police officers from schools, and city councilors say they’ll push for reforms that have been shelved for years, including the creation of a strong civilian oversight board.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has committed to wide-ranging legislation that, among other things, would abolish the police’s use of chokeholds and create an independent office to “ensure” enhanced training and police certification.

And on Tuesday, the Legislature’s Black and Latino caucus and leaders of some of the state’s biggest police unions said agreed on a list of building blocks for similar police reforms in legislation, following nine hours of meetings over two days.

The cooperation alone marked a novel moment in the debate, indicating the pursuit of legislative changes could avoid the type of staunch opposition that past efforts have faced.

Baker has signaled his proposal would create a Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, system in the state. Massachusetts is one of only a handful without a certification or licensing process for police, even as it’s created a complex system regulating licenses for barbers, electricians, and more than 160 other trades and professions.

The idea of licensing officers has languished for years on Beacon Hill, but has gained new prominence amid intensifying scrutiny of policeo brutality and tactics following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

In other states, police officers can have their license revoked if they are removed from their positions for wrongdoing under certification systems designed to prevent problem officers from joining a department somewhere else.

Baker had been privately building a proposal for months, the Globe reported last week. The Republican governor created a working group with law enforcement officials and his public safety secretary last year to dive into the issue, and his administration embraced going beyond existing legislation — which would create a commission to study the creation of a system — to actually creating one.

Massachusetts, California, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and New Jersey are the only states that have not created or implemented a POST system, according to Roger Goldman, a professor emeritus at St. Louis University School of Law who closely studies police licensing.

The standards can vary widely. While the majority of states lay out various “de-certifiable offenses,” some only allow de-certification if an officer is convicted of a crime, Goldman said.

