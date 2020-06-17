Bicyclist struck by car towing boat in Falmouth

A male bicyclist was injured in a crash involving a car that was towing a boat early Wednesday evening in Falmouth, officials said.
Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the 600 block of Carriage Shop Road police Lieutenant Douglas DeCosta said.
The male bicyclist was riding eastward on Carriage Shop Road when a car towing the boat passed and struck him, said DeCosta.
The bicyclist was treated for injuries before being transported to Falmouth Hospital for further care.
The crash remains under investigation, he said.
