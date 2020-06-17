Canobie Lake Park plans to reopen next month

Canobie Lake Park is set to open next month after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of its summer season.

July 16 is its target opening day for the Salem, N.H., amusement park, according to a statement on the park’s website. Canobie Lake, which opened in 1902, was supposed to start its season on May 2.

The park has yet to announce what safety guidelines will be in place when it opens, but officials said to expect changes that accommodate New Hampshire’s “new normal” during the pandemic.