The coronavirus has screwed up baseball. But this R.I. author has the perfect solution

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 16,164 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 72 new cases. The state announced 14 more deaths, bringing the total to 865. There were 129 people in the hospital, 16 in intensive care, and 13 were on ventilators.

We still don’t know if baseball will be played this summer because of the coronavirus, but if you really want to scratch that itch (or buy dad a Father’s Day gift), I’ve got the perfect idea for you.

William Geoghegan, the sports editor at The Independent in South County, has a new book out called, “Summer Baseball Nation: Nine Days in the Wood Bat Leagues,” which dives deep into the culture of the ultra-competitive collegiate summer leagues around the country. You should buy the book, but here’s a quick Q&A with Geoghegan.

Q: There are a lot of readers who only know about summer league collegiate baseball through the movie “Summer Catch.” What made you decide to dive into the topic?

Geoghegan: “Summer Catch.” No, not really, although I am a sucker for a baseball rom-com. I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, but both of my parents are from Boston. We did a week or two on Cape Cod every summer, which always included lots of Cape League games. It captured my imagination from a pretty early age - I loved seeing guys in the Major Leagues who I remembered from the Cape - and it hasn’t really let go. Soon after I moved to Rhode Island, I started a blog called Right Field Fog that follows the Cape League. From there, I learned more about summer leagues around the country and was impressed by the brand of baseball, by the connection between player and community, and by the built-in poetry of summer ball. It’s unique.

Q: People might have heard of the Cape Cod League, but Rhode Island has its own pretty deep history in summer ball. Tell us about that.

Geoghegan: Rhode Island has had a foothold in the New England Collegiate Baseball League for most of the league’s existence. The Rhode Island Reds, who later became the Riverpoint Royals, played at McCarthy Field in West Warwick from 1996 to 2004. The Rhode Island Gulls played at Cranston Stadium from 1998 to 2000, then moved to Newport, and that’s when things really took off. The Gulls are the NECBL’s premier franchise, with six league championships, and Cardines Field is its top destination. The NECBL has blossomed into one of the top leagues in the country and expansion brought another team to Rhode Island in 2013 as the Ocean State Waves moved into Old Mountain Field in South Kingstown. They’ve already made the league championship series twice in their short history.

Q: The interesting thing about summer ball is that scouts seem to pay as much attention to that as they do a player’s actual college season. Why do you think that is?

Geoghegan: Scouts want as much information as possible, and summer ball can actually provide better information, for two main reasons. One, summer leagues universally use wood bats, as opposed to college baseball, which uses aluminum. Since players will be swinging wood in the professional ranks, a summer with a wood bat can offer a more accurate picture of a player’s ability. And two, in the top tier of leagues - the Cape, NECBL, Northwoods League, Coastal Plain - the competition is really good. Especially in the Cape League, it’s the best against the best, another very useful tool for scouts to gauge a player’s talent. The Cape League’s level of play has been compared to the Class A level of the minor leagues.

Q: We now know that the coronavirus has forced several summer leagues to cancel their seasons. What does that mean for players, and for the communities that host the team?

Geoghegan: It’s pretty tough for both. The players lose an opportunity to showcase themselves and to get better, when they already lost most of their college season to the pandemic. Some will hook on with the summer leagues that are giving it a go, but it’ll be a different experience, especially for players who are missing out on the Cape League. It’s also just a very uncertain time for some of these guys. The draft was only five rounds, so there are hundreds of college players who would have been selected and are now left to go back to school or sign as a free agent. The fact that it won’t be a smooth summer, either, just adds to the strange situation.

For the communities, it really leaves a hole in the summer landscape. There are diehard fans of most every team. There are host families whose summers won’t be the same without the baseball players in the spare room. And there will be annual impacts that just don’t happen - from camps to summer reading programs to fundraisers for local organizations. A lot of people around the country will miss summer ball - and everybody is hoping it will be back in full swing next year.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ My latest: Is Governor Gina Raimondo in the running for vice president? It may sound far-fetched, but she counts some of the most influential Democrats in the country as fans, and they all say Joe Biden would be wise to consider her to be his running mate.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that Providence officials do not believe a Black firefighter was racially profiled by city police officers, but one cop is facing discipline for failing to turn on his body camera during the incident several weeks ago.

⚓ As a new commission begins to review the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, Providence City Councilman John Igliozzi has launched an online petition seeking to repeal the law.

⚓ The FBI in Boston just arrested 31 alleged gang members, and officials say some of their crimes occurred in Rhode Island.

⚓ Elsewhere: Outdoor stripping may have sounded like a promising idea, but WPRI 12’s Kim Kalunian reports that it hasn’t gone smoothly.

⚓ Coronavirus: There’s a new study out that suggests a common steroid may reduce deaths in some of the sickest patients.

⚓ Wedding: Another unintended consequence of all the coronavirus restrictions: In Massachusetts, bridal shops and tailors are freaking out because people can’t use their dressing rooms.

⚓ Movies: Did you read “The Mechanic,” the novella by Ben Mezrich that the Globe published in May? You should. Steven Spielberg’s company is now developing it into a movie.

⚓ Books: If you’re still looking for something to read this summer, Mark Feeney has a roundup of 10 books for people who love movies.

⚓ Hunting: Don’t miss Billy Baker’s hilarious piece on his attempt to single-handedly solve the nation’s meat shortage.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s coronavirus update is scheduled for 1 p.m.

⚓ Both the House and the Senate are returning to the State House this afternoon for the first time since March. But the state’s supplemental budget will be voted on tomorrow.

⚓ If you’re a restaurant owner in Providence, you might want to check out this small business workshop scheduled for 10 a.m.







