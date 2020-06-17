Dueling protests in West Roxbury between police supporters, critics

“Let’s respect each other while simply thanking those who protect our great neighborhoods,” organizers said.

A Facebook group for neighborhood residents organized the rally across from Holy Name Parish to support police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and other public servants, emphasizing that it was to be a “peaceful, non-partisan event.”

Hundreds of police supporters and protesters faced off at a busy traffic rotary on Centre Street in West Roxbury Wednesday evening, with one side thanking officers and other emergency workers for their service while others denounced police violence and the killings of Black Americans.

But the organizers of a counter protest described the event as highly partisan, saying the “rally was created to amplify the voices of police officers, and in turn silence that of Black victims.”

Advertisement

In a series of statements posted to Twitter, counter protest organizers called West Roxbury “one of the most segregated sectors of Boston” and a hotbed of bigotry, in part because many police officers live in the neighborhood.

In 2015, West Roxbury was 73 percent white and 9 percent Black, while the city as a whole was 45 percent white and 23 percent black, according to a 2017 analysis by the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

Organizers of the counterprotest admonished the middle-class neighborhood’s mostly white residents for their complacency.

“It is the time for us to do our part in ensuring their discomfort,” the group said. “Because to be Black in America, is to be uncomfortable every single second of your existence.”

Khury Petersen-Smith, 38, wandered over to find the rallies after seeing news helicopters circling overhead.

“I was really disturbed to see there’s a large rally in support of the police at a time when they are murdering and brutalizing Black people with impunity,” he said.













Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.