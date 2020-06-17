Fire burns through kitchen of East Bridgewater home; cat rescued

The homeowner escaped shortly after the fire began, officials said. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the burning home.

Crews were called to 469 Cedar St. just after 1 p.m., and found flames burning inside the kitchen once they arrived at the scene, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning East Bridgewater home after a fire broke out inside a kitchen Tuesday afternoon, East Bridgewater firefighters said in a statement.

No one was injured.

Crews from East Bridgewater, Whitman, and Bridgewater knocked down most of the blaze within 15 minutes, officials said.

Members of the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the home’s residents.

Firefighters said there was a moderate amount of heat damage to the first floor and smoke damage on the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

