Fire in Dorchester displaces six, including children

Six people, including two children, were displaced by a fire at a three-story home in Dorchester Wednesday evening, according to Boston fire officials.

At 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the second floor of a home on 41 Lyon St, said Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins.

The second floor of the home suffered fire damage, displacing a family of five including the children, their cat, and two parakeets, he said.