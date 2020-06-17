Framingham police chief retires, one day after order to reexamine department’s use of force policies

Trask’s retiirement was announced a day after he and Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer, issued a joint order which directs the police chief to conduct a review of the department’s existing use of force policies and issue a public report in 60 days.

His retirement is the second in two days announced by the chief of a major department west of Boston. On Tuesday, Newton Police Chief David MacDonald said he will retire after 27 years with the department. Both retirements come amid Black Lives Matter protests across the country and calls for large-scale police reforms.

Framingham Police Chief Steven D. Trask will retire Friday after more than three decades of serving in the department, the department announced Wednesday.

Trask was appointed chief in October 2018, the department said.

In the statement, Trask said he will be “forever grateful” to Spicer for appointing him to lead “the finest police department in Massachusetts.”

“Together we have accomplished a tremendous amount in just two years, and we have set a course for future success,” he said of Spicer.

He said the department is “full of talented men and women who are dedicated to the residents of this City, and it has been an honor to serve with them for 33 ½ years.”

Since joining the force in 1987, Trask has held several positions, including student resource officer, lieutenant, patrol supervisor, police prosecutor, shift commander, and executive officer, the statement said.

“In my tenure as Mayor, I have gotten to know Chief Trask through both good and difficult times, and it’s through those tough times when you see the heart and soul of an individual,” Spicer said in the statement. “Chief Trask will leave behind a legacy of leadership and serve as an example to anyone coming up through the ranks.

Deputy Chief Ronald Brandolini will be named acting chief upon Trask’s retirement, officials said. A search for a new permanent chief will begin in the coming weeks.

