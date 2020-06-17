Hiding in plain sight

Imagine, that is, all the police brutality we never see — or don’t entirely believe, because there was no bystander video to prove it, no reporter to amplify and investigate it. Imagine, too — taking a step down from tragedy to the more mundane failings of our system — the waste that goes unremarked, the corruption that goes undiscovered, the abuse unpunished, because nobody was there to document it.

Imagine if that outrage had been invisible, as most like it are. Imagine the silence.

These are perilous times for our democracy. The federal government — led by a man whose open strategy is to discredit and demean the media in the hopes that no one believes their unflattering stories — has been locking down information to which citizens have a right.

The problem isn’t confined to Washington, of course. State and local authorities, including those in Massachusetts, have made an art of thwarting reporters and others seeking facts that should be public.

But let’s start at the top, with the nation’s high priest of deception, a man willing to risk his own supporters’ lives to prop up his alternate and self-serving reality. President Trump surrounds himself with people all too willing to play along, but every so often, and always too late, one of them gets an attack of conscience, or a hankering to get richer, and spills the beans.

Former national security adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book is nearing release. Instead of telling the Senate what he knew during impeachment proceedings — and he apparently knew a lot, according to copies of the book obtained by reporters — Bolton elected to save it all for his memoir, thereby choosing himself over his country. And so the president has sicced his personal attorney general upon Bolton, and threatened him with criminal charges to thwart publication, and send a message to others who might turn on him.

Nothing to see here, folks, just another front in the war to shut down truth, inconvenient and otherwise. Put Bolton’s book on the pile with Voice of America, the international news organization funded by the government, which was apparently defying Trump’s wish that it become an arm of his propaganda operation. Two veteran journalists who led VOA resigned this week, after a Trump ally was installed to lead the news organization.

Meanwhile, the administration has refused to tell the taxpayers how it spent a half-trillion dollars on coronavirus relief. Trump has purged inspectors general and others who would have overseen the distribution of money to businesses as part of the CARES Act, and refused to provide information to others. We seem to have no way of knowing whether Trump himself benefited from the funds unless he tells us, or somebody leaks it. Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told senators the grant information was proprietary and confidential. Nobody should hold their breath now that Mnuchin says he might share the information after all.

This kind of obstruction and deception is sufficiently appalling to make state and local governments look good by comparison — even when they truck in obstructionism of their own. For example, we still don’t know exactly how Governor Charlie Baker’s administration spent the $290 million it has amassed in bills for personal protective equipment over the last few months. A Globe investigation found that, in the scramble to procure equipment, Massachusetts entered into some deals with questionable characters. What did we get for all that money? We don’t know, because various state agencies declined repeated Globe requests for more information.

And it took the Boston Police Department way too long to release data on police stops from 2019 — data which reporters, attorneys, and public officials had been asking for months. The department’s wish to slow-walk the release is understandable, given what the numbers show: a massive racial disparity, with Black residents making up 69 percent of residents stopped by police on the street.

We have to deal with that imbalance if we’re ever going to shift policing, and the other enormous problems this country has to reckon with now. And we can’t even start those conversations without open, transparent government.

We need to be able to see.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.