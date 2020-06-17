Jamey Tesler appointed Registrar of Motor Vehicles

Tesler has been acting registrar since June 25, 2019. He took over from Erin Deveney, who resigned after revelations that the RMV had failed to suspend the license of a 23-year-old truck driver accused of causing a crash in New Hampshire that killed seven people. An independent audit released in October revealed that the failure was part of a years-long pattern of delay and neglect by the agency.

“After stepping up to lead the Registry of Motor Vehicles at a difficult time, Jamey has re-prioritized and re-oriented the RMV ... around public safety responsibilities and functions, while transforming the RMV’s service model in the midst of a pandemic,” Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said in a statement.

Jamey Tesler has been appointed registrar of motor vehicles, a year after he took over the agency in an acting capacity, replacing the previous registrar who had resigned amid a brewing scandal.

The statement said Tesler had “implemented a series of safety-focused reforms” at the agency and the Merit Rating Board, one of the agency’s divisions.

“He has built a strong leadership team and excellent relationships with the workforce while demonstrating the ability to identify and implement changes in longstanding practices that failed to ensure that the Registry met its core safety and credentialing functions,” Pollack said. “I am delighted that Jamey has finally agreed to stay on in a permanent capacity to build on nearly a year of change management and complete the job he began last June.”

Governor Charlie Baker said in the statement, “I am pleased the Registry will continue to have Jamey’s leadership as the agency continues to fulfill both its safety-related and customer service functions.”

Tesler said in the statement he was “grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the RMV’s strong and resilient workforce who day-in and day-out continue to meet the demands for changing and improving how we do both critical back-office safety work and our front-line business.”

Tesler, who received a bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Michigan, has worked for more than 16 years in the public sector, including stints as general counsel to the state treasurer, deputy legal counsel to the governor, and chief operating officer at the Department of Transportation. He left government in April 2019 to work as chief of staff at Suffolk Construction before returning to work at the Registry in June 2019.