Longtime Wareham firefighter dies after hit-and-run; teen charged

Shortly after 11 p.m., Kenneth J. Baptiste was riding his motorcycle on Cranberry Highway when a car collided with his bike, according to a statement from the Cape and Island district attorney’s office. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Silva, of Onset, fled the scene, prosecutors said.

A longtime Wareham firefighter died from his injuries following a hit-and-run crash in the town Friday night, officials said.

Baptiste, 65, was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Silva is facing charges of leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death, and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to Tara Miltimore, a spokeswoman for the Cape and Island district attorney’s office. He is being summonsed for arraignment at a later date.

“The Wareham Fire Department regrets to announce the untimely passing of Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Baptiste,” the fire department said in a Facebook post Monday. “Kenny was a long time Wareham Fire Department member for over 30 years and was a well known face throughout town.”

Baptiste had sat on the Prudential Committee Board for the Wareham Fire Department and had previously served as a patrolman with the police department, the fire department said.

“We express great sympathy to his family and all of his friends during this very difficult time,” the department said. “Rest in the sweetest peace Kenny.”

State Police and Wareham police are investigating the incident, officials said. The case was transferred to the Cape and Island district attorney’s office because of a conflict with the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

