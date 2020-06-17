Mass. man, 39, allegedly sent racist threat to Philadelphia police commissioner

The federal public defender who represented Fratus Tuesday didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment. Fratus will face the charge in Pennsylvania at a later date.

Peter Fratus, 39, is charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with one count of sending interstate threatening communications, legal filings show. He was arrested Tuesday at his home and made an initial appearance via video-conference in federal court in Worcester, where he was ordered held pending a detention hearing Friday, records show.

A Dennis,, Mass., man with a history of assaults and threatening public officials was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge alleging he emailed disturbing threats to Philadelphia’s Black police commissioner that were replete with racial slurs, according to prosecutors and court filings.

Advertisement

According to a complaint filed in the case, Fratus on June 6 sent an e-mail to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw with the subject heading "Answer the phone.” The message said in part, “Calling the police now for an emergency. No answer. Dirty [expletive]! Find a [expletive] hang a [expletive].”

Fratus allegedly sent a second email to Outlaw with the subject heading,“Find a [expletive] kill a [expletive]," the complaint said. The body of the message said, “Where does police chief live?”

Authorities say Fratus sent the messages from the email account 617slave2btrained@gmail.com, according to the complaint. Before the FBI and local and State Police went to his home Tuesday, records show, troopers advised the bureau that Fratus previously left voicemails on a Massachusetts public official’s phone threatening to slit her throat.

Fratus initially denied sending the threats to Outlaw when officials interviewed him Tuesday but later admitted to sending the emails and threatening the Massachusetts official, telling investigators he “crossed the line,” the complaint said.

Now he faces a maximum prison term of five years and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of threatening Outlaw, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

"As alleged in the criminal complaint, Peter Fratus’ racist threats towards Commissioner Outlaw were vile and disturbing,” said US Attorney William M. McSwain of Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, in a statement. “We take such threats very seriously, and let this be a warning to anyone who might feel the urge to fire off an online threat directed at a public official: we will trace your digital footprint, track you down and hold you accountable.”

Fratus has had prior brushes with the law.

In a motion for pre-trial detention, Assistant US Attorney Robert J. Livermore wrote that Fratus was convicted in 2009 of impaired driving with a suspended license and receiving stolen property, and that he’s repeatedly acted in a belligerent manner in the community.

During one incident in March of 2019, Livermore wrote, Fratus walked into a Dennis store and wiped his bloody hands with a towel for sale, and when police arrived he swore at officers and kicked them, later saying he was happy Yarmouth police Officer Sean Gannon had been killed the year before.

“In two days that will be you," Fratus told the officers, according to Livermore. "You’ll be [expletive] dead. So will your wife and kids. Shot in the face.” He also tried to grab an officer’s gun while he was being examined at a local hospital, Livermore wrote, and he was ultimately sentenced to 90 days in jail, plus 18 months’ probation.

Advertisement









Fratus also previously threatened an Islamic cultural center in February 2017 and a Palestinian-American businessman in 2016, receiving a fine for the latter incident, Livermore wrote. In addition, Fratus punched and kicked a homeless man in the head in Boston in September 2015 and four years earlier assaulted a Black woman in the city who told police he repeatedly punched her, kicked her and pulled out her hair extensions, according to Livermore.

Those violent acts followed an incident in 2005, Livermore wrote, when Fratus tried to get on the MBTA system without paying his fare and struck a T inspector, leaving the employee with injuries to his "head, back, right arm, and right leg.”

Livermore didn’t indicate whether the violent encounters in 2005, 2015, 2016 and 2017 resulted in any criminal convictions or prison time for Fratus.

“On June 6, 2020, PETER FRATUS threatened the life of the Philadelphia Police Commissioner using vile, racist, and misogynistic language,” Livermore wrote. “He has a long history of assaulting and threatening law enforcement officers, political figures, and other individuals based on their gender, religion, or race.”

Livermore added that considering “the defendant committed this offense while on probation for assaulting a police officer, it is clear that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the presence of the defendant as required and/or the safety of the community.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.