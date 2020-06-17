Medford reopens playgrounds, allows limited sports

Medford has reopened its playgrounds and is allowing limited athletic activities on its playing fields, under new rules that took effect June 15.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city in mid-March temporarily closed playgrounds and barred active sports activities on its athletic fields. Under those restrictions, ballfields and other park areas other than playgrounds remained open, with use of the fields limited to passive recreation.

Under the new rules -- which are based on state regulations -- playgrounds are open subject to restrictions that include limits of 12 people per location at any time, a ban on sharing toys and other equipment besides play structures, and a requirement that users wear face coverings if social distancing is not possible. For children under 5, parental discretion is allowed.