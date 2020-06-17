In Newton, Juneteenth march planned for Friday

“In order to make the dream of our parents, grandparents, and ancestors a reality, we must start with the youth. It is only through education that we can combat ignorance,” student organizers said in a statement on Facebook. “We want to empower our generation to create an environment of love, understanding and equality.”

The event is planned by students, along with the school’s Center for Civic Engagement and Service, City Hall, and the city’s police department, according to the local group Families Organizing for Racial Justice.

A group of Newton North High School students are organizing a march Friday in honor of Juneteenth and in support of justice, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Juneteenth -- the name given to June 19 by Black Americans -- honors the day in 1865 when a Union Army general arrived in Galveston, Texas, and emancipated the remaining Blacks who were still enslaved in the United States.

The date fell more than a year after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, and two months after the Civil War officially ended at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.

The holiday this year took on additional attention from the ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country, as well as President Trump’s scheduling of a campaign rally for Friday in Tulsa, where whites attacked and killed hundreds of Blacks during a 1921 race riot.

Trump, who said he had not understood the importance of June 19, rescheduled the rally for Saturday after widespread criticism.

In their statement posted to Facebook, organizers of Friday’s Newton march said their generation must be the one that breaks “the infinite chain of injustice and oppression in this nation.”

“We do not want to inherit or perpetuate the painful legacy that terrorizes our families, friends, and communities,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Participants will begin gathering at 1 p.m. Friday at 19 Commonwealth Ave. in Chestnut Hill, across from Boston College.

The march begins at 1:30 p.m. and demonstrators will walk about 3 miles to the football field at Newton North High School, where organizers have planned speeches and a moment of silence.

Masks are required for participants, who are to maintain social distancing guidelines during the march.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.