Newton panel hosts talk on isolation, loneliness during pandemic

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller briefly greeted the group at the beginning of the discussion, and Jayne Colino, director of Newton’s Department Senior Services, said she hoped the discussion would raise awareness of loneliness in the community and provide solutions to decrease anxiety during COVID-19.

The volunteer council, which the mayor appoints to serve seniors in the community, co-sponsored the meeting with the Newton Department of Senior Services and the Newton Free Library. About 62 people joined the online discussion, which lasted more than an hour.

Newton’s Council on Aging hosted a Zoom panel discussion June 8 to help residents — especially seniors — deal with social isolation and loneliness during COVID-19.

“What I’m hearing from people is, it’s anxiety-provoking,” Colino said. “They’re feeling very disconnected and anxious to get back out in the world in a safe way.”

In an interview before the online event, Colino said it is important to talk about isolation and loneliness, especially for Newton’s growing population of seniors.

“What I am hoping people leave tonight with is a way to see themselves helping with this large societal situation, and it’s why we had kind of a diverse panel,” she said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, who joined the group as a panelist, said it was alarming how scams in the state are thriving during isolation due to COVID-19.

“The sort of perennial issue for us is around people being taken advantage of by kinds of scams, whether it’s money or property,” she said.

Ryan said the impacts of loneliness on health are alarming — comparing it to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. She said she has been looking at isolation and loneliness since before the pandemic and training letter carriers, firefighters, and others to notice isolation in the community.

“We’ve seen a real change — we know that these programs have an impact, we know that they work,” Ryan said. “They are a way to really connect with people and change their lives.”

Janet Seckel-Cerrotti, executive director of FriendshipWorks, said connection was vital during COVID-19. FriendshipWorks is a volunteer matching program with elders that aims to improve the quality of seniors’ lives in the region.

“The problem with social isolation is that nobody is there to notice that last week you looked great, and this week, you’re all of a sudden not looking as good — and you don’t realize,” she said.

Seckel-Cerrotti spoke about several programs such as Medical Escort, in which volunteers accompany seniors to medical appointments and Petpals, in which volunteers bring cats and dogs to visit.

She said responses to the programs were heartwarming and read one aloud:

“I almost lost my hope, until someone referred me to you. People like you are the ones who make the real difference in other people’s lives. It really changed my life and gave me hope, knowing you’re there is like a lifeline.”

Over 40 seniors in Newton have connected with volunteers from FriendshipWorks, Colino said.

Val Walker, author of “400 Friends and No One to Call,” said she joined the panel knowing how hard it must be for seniors who are alone during the pandemic.

“It magnifies the loneliness and isolation that people already feel, and people who are more vulnerable to isolation who have been lonelier,” Walker said. “Many seniors like me are especially sensitive to COVID-19.”

Seniors without family are hit especially hard, she said, with the loss of part-time jobs or volunteering opportunities, which used to create a sense of belonging.

Walker told the group how she felt isolated when she had no one to help her during recovery from surgery in 2012.

“I felt enormously shattered,” she said. “How could this happen? I thought I was so well connected.” She realized that isolation could happen to anybody.

“Just show up,” she said. “That’s what makes all the difference.”

In order to overcome loneliness during COVID-19, Walker said she tried to join Skype, Zoom meetings and online groups to connect with others even though she used to have no interest in them before.

Gallup research found 74 percent of Americans feel social media has been important to them during COVID-19, she said.

“COVID-19 can actually be a unifying situation to turn that isolating force into the unifying force,” she said. “It is more acceptable to say I’m lonely and isolated.”

During the panel, Walker gave the audience some tips, including reaching out to “long-lost connections” such as old friends, classmates or colleagues from years ago, joining online social groups and volunteering remotely to help others.

“When we feel purposeful, we feel less lonely,” she said. “We feel like we’re helping others. We feel less helpless.”

Inyeong Kim can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.