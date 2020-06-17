Northeast Metro Tech announces first diversity and inclusion coordinator

The district’s school committee on June 11 approved the creation of the position and the selection of Dicks to fill it. Prior to his new job, Dicks had worked for the district since April 2019 as prevention and intervention coordinator. Also an assistant football coach, he launched a student athlete leadership and mentoring program at the school.

“Systemic racism in particular is being examined and addressed at every level nationwide at this moment, and we felt it was our duty to take this step to promote diversity, compassion and acceptance at Northeast Metro Tech," School Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement. “Dawon has become an invaluable member of our community and we’re confident he will flourish in this role and that he’ll deftly identify opportunities for growth at our school and what our students need to feel valued, included and accepted.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.