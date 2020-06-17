Rhode Island reports 11 more coronavirus deaths

PROVIDENCE — Another 11 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 876, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The state reported 49 new positive tests, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16,213.

Rhode Island has 126 people hospitalized with the virus, 17 in intensive care, and 13 on ventilators, while 1,489 people have been discharged from the hospital.