Rhode Island reports 11 more coronavirus deaths

Governor Raimondo and Department of Health Director Alexander-Scott to provide update at 1 p.m.

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated June 17, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Governor Gina M. Raimondo speaks during Monday's coronavirus news conference at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Behind Raimondo on the left is Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Department of Health director, and on the right is Department of Administration director Brett Smiley. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]
PROVIDENCE — Another 11 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 876, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The state reported 49 new positive tests, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16,213.

Rhode Island has 126 people hospitalized with the virus, 17 in intensive care, and 13 on ventilators, while 1,489 people have been discharged from the hospital.

Latest coronavirus data from the Rhode Island Department of Health
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Rhode Island at 1 p.m. today.

