Truck spills fuel on I-93 in Boston, causes delays Wednesday morning

The spill happened on the northbound side of I-93 between the Zakim Bridge and Exit 28 at 7:04 a.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman. The truck’s fuel tank was ruptured as it drove down I-93, he said.

“The cause of the rupture is still under investigation but was likely caused by some debris that fell from another vehicle kicking up and puncturing the fuel tank,” Procopio said.

No one was injured, Procopio said.

Boston firefighters and State Police responded to the scene. The spill was a level two hazmat incident, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department.

Advertisement

Firefighters said they used an oil absorbent to clean up the spill.

The right two lanes on the northbound side of I-93 were closed after the incident. Procopio said the scene was cleaned up and all lanes were reopened by 9:26 a.m.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.