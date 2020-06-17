Woman shot to death in Braintree and former neighbor now in custody in connection with her death

A 59-year-old woman was shot to death in the doorway of her Braintree home Wednesday and a former neighbor with whom she feuded is now in custody, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Morrissey identified the victim as Laurie Melchionda, whom Braintree police found bleeding from gunshot wounds in her home at 64 Howie Rd. when they responded to numerous 911 calls reporting shots fired around 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.

She was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Morrissey said.