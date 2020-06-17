Woman shot to death in Braintree and former neighbor now in custody in connection with her death

A 59-year-old woman was shot to death in the doorway of her Braintree home Wednesday and a former neighbor with whom she feuded is now in custody, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
Morrissey identified the victim as Laurie Melchionda, whom Braintree police found bleeding from gunshot wounds in her home at 64 Howie Rd. when they responded to numerous 911 calls reporting shots fired around 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.
She was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Morrissey said.
Also on the scene and in the doorway of the home was a man in a “brown uniform” identified as Robert Bonang, a former resident of the neighborhood who now lives in Revere. Bonang is believed to have shot Melchionda but the charges he will face were not immediately announced, officials said.
Advertisement
Morrissey said the two people knew each other and had prior disagreements when Bonang was a resident. He declined to elaborate.
“We believe this is a targeted event,‘' Morrissey said. “This is not a random event.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.