Atlanta awaits decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks’ killing

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta awaited a decision from prosecutors Wednesday on whether to bring charges against two white police officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back in a case that has unfolded as the U.S. grapples with widespread protests over the treatment of black people.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night at a fast-food restaurant, was fired after the killing. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, was put on desk duty.