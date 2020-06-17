Ayanna Pressley endorses insurgent Kentucky, New York progressives ahead of primaries next week

Both endorsements represented a break with Democratic party leadership. Engel has been endorsed by establishment figures like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. McGrath has the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a fund-raising arm of Senate Democrats.

Pressley announced her support for Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal who is challenging longtime Representative Eliot Engel in New York’s 16th congressional district, and Kentucky state Representative Charles Booker, who is in a primary battle with former Marine pilot Amy McGrath for the chance to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

Representative Ayanna Pressley threw her support behind insurgent progressives in two high profile congressional races Wednesday as she announced a slate of five endorsements in primaries around the country.

“Democracy only works when everyone is represented,” Pressley said in a statement announcing her support for the slate of candidates, all of whom are Black. “It’s vitally important that we elect candidates whose lived experiences reflect the communities they serve, and who are committed to working closely with the people to bring about transformative change. We cannot turn away from the hurt and the trauma afflicting so many people across our country, especially those who have been left out and left behind. We must elect representatives who will organize, advocate, and legislate to end generations of systemic oppression, violence, and deeply-rooted inequity.”

In New York, recent polls show Engel in danger of becoming the latest longtime Democrat to be ousted by a progressive challenger. Meanwhile in Kentucky, McGrath has been a fund-raising juggernaut for several months, but now faces a Booker campaign that is gaining momentum as his internal polls show a tightening race. Residents of both New York and Kentucky cast ballots next week.

In addition to Bowman and Booker, Pressley also announced support for Jamie Harrison in his bid to unseat Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, Reverend Raphael Warnock, who is running to unseat Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, and Dr. Cameron Webb, who is running for a US House seat in Virginia.





