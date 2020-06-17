Mass. reports 266 new coronavirus cases, 69 new deaths as key metrics continue to fall

The state reported 60 new confirmed-case deaths, and nine new probable deaths. It also reported 180 new confirmed cases, plus 86 probable cases.

The numbers reflected both confirmed and probable deaths and cases. When confirmed cases only are included, the tally is 7,568 deaths and 101,654 cases.

State officials reported Wednesday that the coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts had risen by 69 to 7,734 and that the number of people testing positive for the virus had climbed by 266 to 106,151, as key metrics monitored by the state continued to indicate progress in the battle against the outbreak.

The state also reported that 8,313 new individuals had been given the molecular coronavirus test, bringing the total to 727,549. The total number of molecular tests that have been administered — a statistic the state began reporting Monday — rose to 914,751.

The state also reported that new antibody tests had also been completed for 1,145 people, bringing that total to 59,940.

Meanwhile, three of the four key metrics that the state is monitoring to determine the pace of reopening fell, while one stayed stable.

The seven-day weighted average of positive test rates showed a slight decrease to 2.4 percent on Tuesday, down from 2.6 percent a day earlier. It has dropped 92 percent since April 15.

The three-day average of the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus decreased on Tuesday to 1,023 from 1,037 a day earlier. It has dropped 71 percent since April 15.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at 2 for the second day on Tuesday — a statistic that is still down from a high of 21 in early May and that has seen a 90 percent decrease since April 15.

A fourth metric, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths, also fell from 30 on Saturday to 27 on Sunday. It has dropped 82 percent since April 15.

The state’s weekly release of town-by-town COVID-19 data illustrates the overall slowing of cases, even in the hardest hit communities. Chelsea, long the site of the highest rates of infection in the state, added only 34 new cases over the course of the last week. Its rate of cases, 7,660 per 100,000 people, ticked up only slightly.

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker said that Tuesday’s numbers showed “progress” that was “obviously encouraging” and “shows that we continue to move in the right direction.”

“It also puts us on a good trajectory with respect to our gradual plans associated with reopening,” Baker said. “Decisions to move to the next phase obviously remain rooted in trends associated with the public health data, and our administration firmly believes that much of our progress has been the result of the behavior and vigilance of the people of Massachusetts.”

Baker indicated Monday that he expected to make an announcement later this week in regards to more reopening plans. Currently, Massachusetts is under the first step of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan; the second step within Phase 2 would include indoor dining at restaurants, massage therapy, tanning and tattoo salons, and personal training, all with restrictions, according to the state’s plan.

On Wednesday, Baker said he understood both the impatience and anxiety surrounding the state’s reopening.

“The folks who went fast on reopening in many parts of the country are now dealing with a second set of significant issues with respect to growth rates in their positive tests. Some of them are now testing at a positive level that’s above anything they were dealing with previously,” Baker said. “And while I get how impatient people can be about all this stuff and I completely understand it, a big part of our success here in the Commonwealth has been people’s willingness to change the way they live their lives and to respect the virus.”

Baker also reiterated that his goal is to create “a sustained reopening.”

“We know that it’s likely that we’re going to be dealing with this thing again in the fall, which is why we’ve been so aggressive about building additional testing capacity and creating a pretty robust tracing program,” he said. “But we’re going to continue to be careful and vigilant about the reopening process. . . It’s important that we respect the virus and not get ahead of ourselves.”

Nestor Ramos of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

