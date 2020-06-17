Study of women arriving to deliver babies finds low prevalence of coronavirus

The percentage of asymptomatic women who were found to have the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 1.5 percent, was much smaller than the 14 percent found among women arriving at labor and delivery units at hospitals in New York City and Long Island during that area’s surge, researchers noted.

The study, which was published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology , looked at coronavirus tests given to pregnant woman who were admitted to two academic and two community hospitals affiliated with Mass General Brigham Health during the period between April 18 and May 5.

A study led by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital found that 20 of 757 women admitted to labor and delivery units at four hospitals from mid-April to early May were infected by the coronavirus, including nine who didn’t have any symptoms.

The researchers offered several theories to explain the lower rate of asymptomatic infection in Boston. One was that the rate was lower because the tests were made weeks after social distancing orders were put in place here and the pandemic was on the wane. Another was that the population density of Boston is simply lower than that of New York City.

The researchers said universal testing of mothers arriving to deliver their babies at the hospital “is an especially important public health priority given the implications of SARS-CoV-2 on maternal and newborn care at the time of birth and during the postpartum and neonatal period.”

They also said that the results from their study might offer insight into how much virus is out there circulating in the population.

“Although our results indicate a low prevalence of SARS Cov-2 in an asymptomatic pregnant population, my coauthors and I believe that universal testing of this population can provide a window into the community prevalence of infection, which can in turn help guide decision-making about moving between mitigation versus containment measures in the hospital and in the community,” the lead author, Dr. Ilona Telefus Goldfarb, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at MGH, said in an MGH statement.