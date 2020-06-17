NFL has yardage to gain before it can claim progress

Then, suddenly, the league and its commissioner had an amazing epiphany and saw the light. Black Lives Matter! Players should speak their minds! Where Walker sees a human being, with a soul, having an awakening, I see an organization with a bottom line, pivoting its marketing strategy to preserve the value of its brand.

In his commentary “How NFL’s Goodell decided that ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ” (Page A1, June 13), Adrian Walker is being way too charitable to the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell. Since the issue of players taking a public stand against police brutality toward minorities arose, the position of the NFL’s mostly white owners vis-a-vis its mostly Black players was consistently something like: “We’re paying you good money to entertain us; make your political statements on your own time.”

Advertisement

It’s a great thing that society has progressed to the point that companies feel the need to profess support for Black Lives Matter. But the NFL and Goodell don’t deserve any love and adulation for capitulating to the demands of the market.

Dan Janis

Jamaica Plain





As long as Kaepernick stays banished, there is no progress

Talk is cheap.

Has the NFL leadership publicly apologized to Colin Kaepernick? Has the league given the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback a position on any of the teams?

It takes guts to stand up for what is right. Kaepernick had that courage.

Let’s see if any team has the guts to stand up for what is right, and hires Kaepernick back to the NFL. If this does not happen, then the NFL has shown its true colors.

Any reason not to bring Kaepernick back is a lame excuse.

Martha Kraft

Needham