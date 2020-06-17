Will white America lose interest in racism and police reforms? That’s Trump’s bet

That view of the Rose Garden is what matters to Trump because he believes that’s what will ultimately matter to voters. No matter what the polls say now, he’s betting that by November, much of the country will be done with the idea that addressing racism must mean “reinventing” the police — just like it will be done with the coronavirus pandemic . Betting against a second surge and with it, the possibility of tens of thousands of deaths, is risky political business. But if history is the judge, it’s much less risky to bet that Americans will tire of protests against excessive police force and the Black men and women who are its victims.

President Trump’s White House meeting with families of Black people killed by police and others took place in private. His signing of an executive order that encourages the barest of reforms unfolded in the Rose Garden, where a cadre of law enforcement officials surrounded him .

From Trump’s base, the backlash against Black Lives Matter is visceral and automatic. He’s counting on the usual short attention span from the rest of white America, and the mental fatigue that comes with complex problems that so far have proven difficult to fix. How long before some white Americans grow weary of Black voices, just like they grew weary of quarantine baking and closet-cleaning? How long before we forget the horror of Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? How long before we start second-guessing Rayshard Brooks? Sure, he didn’t deserve to die for sleeping in his car, but why did he struggle? Why did he run? Why did he fire that Taser?

Trump’s hopes for white Americans to revert to their privileged self-interest were woven into his Rose Garden remarks: “Americans want law and order. They demand law and order,” he said. “They may not say it, they may not be talking about it, but that’s what they want.” Indeed, “Some of them don’t even know that’s what they want, but that’s what they want,” he added, speaking with the certainty that even this ill-informed president knows from history.

In the 1968 presidential race, a call for “law and order” helped elect Richard Nixon, following the wave of civil unrest that crashed over the country after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. In 1988, George H.W. Bush, the Republican presidential nominee, used fear of crime — symbolized by Willie Horton, a Black man who was convicted of murder and released under a Massachusetts furlough program — to cudgel Michael Dukakis, his Democratic rival. A few weeks before Election Day, Bush reaped the benefits of his attack on Dukakis as soft on crime by swooping into Massachusetts to accept the endorsement of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

In 2016, in a campaign fueled by racism against Black and brown immigrants, Trump also cast himself as the “law and order” candidate and protector of police. Trump was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union, and other law enforcement agencies, such as the National Border Patrol Council.

And he hopes to ride the same horse to victory in 2020. Trump has been tweeting about “law and order” since protesters took to the streets after Floyd’s death. In the heat of this moment, he has walked a bit of a line, calling out some police as “bad apples,” but mostly praising them as ”great, great people.” However, his Rose Garden remarks were an overwhelming ode to police, and a rebuff to protesters who want to reform policing.

By arguing that “reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals, they are not mutually exclusive; they work together,” he also made a bet.

He’s betting that his call for a little police training and some encouragement to avoid chokeholds will make white America forget the families of Black victims killed by police who gathered at the White House to meet with Trump — but didn’t make it to the Rose Garden. It was a mutual choice, the White House said.

Trump hopes the vision of a president surrounded by police is the one that sticks and motivates white voters. At this moment, he’s wrong. Let’s hope that for enough of us, it stays that way.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.