Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for coronavirus, report says

Jackson is expected to make a full recovery — he has cold-like symptoms, per the report from Adam Schefter.

Denver defensive back Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old Jackson has been in the league for 10 years, nine of them with the Texans. Last year was his first season with the Broncos.

Jackson, who helped lead a June 6 march in Denver along with his Broncos teammates, is one of several players who have tested positive over the last few days, a group that includes Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

