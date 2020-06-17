fb-pixel
NFL

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for coronavirus, report says

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated June 17, 2020, 18 minutes ago
Denver safety Kareem Jackson is expected to recover from COVID-19.
Denver safety Kareem Jackson is expected to recover from COVID-19.David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Denver defensive back Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

Jackson is expected to make a full recovery — he has cold-like symptoms, per the report from Adam Schefter.

The 32-year-old Jackson has been in the league for 10 years, nine of them with the Texans. Last year was his first season with the Broncos.

Jackson, who helped lead a June 6 march in Denver along with his Broncos teammates, is one of several players who have tested positive over the last few days, a group that includes Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.