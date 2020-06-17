fb-pixel
chad finn | what to rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated June 17, 2020, an hour ago
Jason Varitek connected for the fourth straight homer by a Boston batter on a memorable night in 2007.
Davis, Jim Globe Staff


Some channel–flipping may be required.


Indians-Red Sox, Game 2, 2007 ALCS

Just remember to change the channel immediately after the game. “Fever Pitch” is on right afterward.

MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Yankees-Red Sox, April 22, 2007

Chase Wright pitched 10 innings in the major leagues. In one of those innings, he gave up four consecutive home runs. That’s probably why he didn’t get more than 10 innings.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Canadiens-Bruins, Nov. 16, 1989

All five goals in this game were scored in the third period. The Bruins scored all three of theirs in a span of 57 seconds.

NESN, 8 p.m.

