Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

Some channel–flipping may be required.
Indians-Red Sox, Game 2, 2007 ALCS
Just remember to change the channel immediately after the game. “Fever Pitch” is on right afterward.
MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Yankees-Red Sox, April 22, 2007
Chase Wright pitched 10 innings in the major leagues. In one of those innings, he gave up four consecutive home runs. That’s probably why he didn’t get more than 10 innings.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Canadiens-Bruins, Nov. 16, 1989
All five goals in this game were scored in the third period. The Bruins scored all three of theirs in a span of 57 seconds.
NESN, 8 p.m.
