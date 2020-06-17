MLB and Players Association at least take a step in the right direction

Here’s my question: What took you so long?

But he did salvage his reputation by finally making a proposal the players could accept and paving the way to what will surely be the most unusual season in baseball history, assuming everything comes together.

Commissioner Rob Manfred did not save his job by flying to Arizona to meet with Players Association chief Tony Clark and putting together what he called a “framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement” to start the season.

MLB and the Players Association made their initial agreement on how to handle the pandemic on March 26. The sides had all of April and May to come to an agreement on starting the season but let 11 weeks pass before arriving at what was finally a positive development.

The players could have been in spring training 7-10 days ago to prepare for Opening Day on July 4 and a season of approximately 72 games.

The expectation now is for a season of 60-65 games that would start the week of July 19 and end with an expanded playoff system in October.

Any kind of season is certainly better than the alternative of a wasted summer. But a little more purposefulness could have gone a long way.

At this point, it doesn’t matter who was at fault. Public opinion has been against the owners, which is unusual given that players usually bear the brunt of criticism when labor negotiations are conducted through the media.

That doesn’t matter to the owners, who are adept at avoiding accountability. Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated contacted every team seeking an interview with its owner. All either refused or didn’t bother to reply. No surprise there.

The owners employ Manfred to take the heat on their behalf, and he had the worst few days of his tenure as a result.

Manfred essentially promised last week there would be a season, then backed off on Monday, saying he wasn’t confident that would happen. That led to sharp criticism from pretty much anybody with a platform to voice an opinion.

Now, finally, there is hope. But be careful.

There is a vast reservoir of distrust on both sides, something that has been building for years. MLB has come around to the idea of full prorated pay per game, but the players could try to press their advantage and insist on more games to increase their take.

You’d like to believe the owners and the players understand the damage a lost season would cause the sport. But short-term greed has been their position for several months now. One face-to-face meeting won’t necessarily change that, but surely Clark knows his reputation is on the line, too, and will convince the players to take the field.

But even if the financial particulars are settled, will the coronavirus cooperate?

As baseball inches closer to a season, Arizona, Florida, and Texas are experiencing a record number of new cases of COVID-19. Those states are home to five teams.

If some states reopened too quickly and the pandemic roars back, baseball will have to be flexible about rescheduling games or playing at neutral sites. It’s not inconceivable to think Fenway Park and other ballparks in the Northeast could host games not involving the Red Sox.

MLB and the Players Association will have to work together to ensure the safety of their players, coaches, and team staffers. Whatever safety protocols agreed on will have to be enforced.

The worst thing that could happen to baseball would be to start the season then see it come to a sudden end because of careless behavior.

Will MLB be willing to fine a player who won’t wear a mask or agree to be tested? Will the union back it up?

Teams also could have to accept the idea of some players deciding it’s not worth it and going home. Any new agreement will have to address that possibility.

Hopefully Manfred’s flight to Arizona will be looked back on as an act that saved the season. But plenty of questions remain before we hear, “Play ball.”

