NTSB: Kobe Bryant’s pilot may have been disoriented

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday. Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles. The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility. Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented. John Cox , an aviation safety consultant, said the helicopter’s erratic flight path — the aircraft slowed, climbed, then banked to one side while sinking rapidly — are telltale signs of a pilot becoming disoriented in conditions that make it hard to see terrain or the horizon. “He is not the first person to experience it,” Cox said. “It’s a significant cause of accidents.” The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.

President Donald Trump, who has been a very vocal critic of quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the past for his decision to kneel during the national anthem, said if Kaepernick “deserves” to be signed by an NFL team, he would like to see him back in the NFL. “If he deserves it, he should, if he has the playing ability,” Trump said. “He started off great, and then, he didn’t end up very great in terms of as a player. He was terrific in his rookie year. I think he was very good in his second year, and then something happened. …The answer is I absolutely I would. As far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot, but obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair.‘' Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Kaepernick is on the team’s workout list because he is the style of quarterback Los Angeles is looking for, but the coach hasn’t spoken to him yet and right now nothing is scheduled. The Chargers could explore bringing Kaepernick in for a workout depending on what happens during the preseason, Lynn said.

Advertisement

Cardinals’ QB Murray will kneel

Quarterback Kyler Murray said he’ll be kneeling during the national anthem this season. The Arizona Cardinals’ emerging star — who was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 — wasn’t particularly vocal about social issues during his first season but said that would change in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis … The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name, with Native American advocates believing the climate is right for action despite no evidence owner is considering it. It could take pressure from the other 31 owners and the league office itself to force Snyder’s hand. A Redskins spokesman said the team had no comment, while the NFL did not immediately respond to questions about the future of the name … The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Advertisement

Track and field

Coleman gets provisional suspension

The world’s fastest man, Christian Coleman, might miss the 2021 Olympics next summer after he received a provisional suspension for failing to be home when drug testers showed up last year. Coleman, the reigning world champion at 100 meters, said his latest flare-up with the anti-doping system stemmed from a miscommunication that could have easily been resolved with a phone call from the doping-control officer who came to his house on Dec. 9. It was his third whereabouts infraction in a 12-month span and could carry a ban of up to two years. His path to the starting line at the Tokyo Games may now be through a hearing room. Coleman’s argument is being undercut, in part, by the fact that he was well aware of the ins and outs of the “whereabouts rule” because of a case against him that was dropped last year, before this latest incident. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping cases for World Athletics, said phone calls are not part of its testing protocol because they can make it easier for athletes to manipulate the testing process … French prosecutors requested a four-year jail term and a fine of $562,000 for Lamine Diack, the former IAAF president standing trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust. Prosecutors say that Diack, an 87-year-old Senegalese who led track and field’s governing body for nearly 16 years, directly or indirectly solicited $3.9 million from athletes suspected by the IAAF of doping. The athletes allegedly paid to have their names cleared in order to continue competing.

Advertisement

Soccer

LAFC signs defender Najar

Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer signed veteran Honduran defender Andy Najar. He spent the past seven years with Anderlecht in Belgium’s top division, but hasn’t played in a match since May 2019 while recovering from a knee injury. Najar was named MLS Rookie of the Year with D.C. United in 2010. He moved to Anderlecht in early 2013, becoming the first homegrown player in MLS history to join a European club permanently … Arkadiusz Milik converted the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout as Napoli won its sixth Italian Cup following a 0-0 draw with Juventus. Napoli won the shootout, 4-2. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo did not play because according to the team’s coach he has been slow to regain his form after the coronavirus pandemic

Advertisement

Miscellany

Minors get major support

Major leaguers committed $1 million to support minor leaguers whose leagues appear unlikely to start this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Major League Baseball Players Trust, a not-for-profit affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, made the announcement. While MLB and the union are trying to reach an agreement to start the big league season in empty ballparks, minor leagues don’t have large broadcast contracts and have not announced any plans to take the field … Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health. Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles … Gyorgy Karpati, a three-time Olympic water polo champion for Hungary known was the Pelé o f his sport, died at age 84. No cause was given. Karpati, who won Olympic gold medals in 1952, 1956 and 1964, was the last surviving member of the Hungarian team which defeated the Soviet Union at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne just weeks after the crushing of Hungary’s anti-Soviet revolution … Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia was named commissioner of the newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association, an NCAA Division I league set to start in the 2021-22 season. Lucia won two national championships and made five trips to the Frozen Four over 19 seasons running the Gophers, until retiring from the bench in 2018 … The Big Sky Conference said that it will give its schools a day off from required athletic activities on election day in November.