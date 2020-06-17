Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song headed to Navy flight school, report says

Red Sox pitching prospect Noah Song, who had an impressive season with Lowell last summer after being drafted out of the Naval Academy, is putting his baseball career on hold.

According to the Capital Gazette, Song has been ordered to report to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola no later than June 26.

The right-hander graduated from the Naval Academy and was commissioned as a naval flight officer last May. Chosen in the fourth round by the Red Sox in June, he had a good debut season in the Boston system. Rated by Baseball America as one of the Red Sox Top 10 prospects, he spent the summer with the Lowell Spinners, and posted impressive numbers: a 1.06 ERA, with 19 strikeouts and five walks in 17 innings.