Rob Manfred and Tony Clark meet face to face in attempt to break baseball stalemate

Manfred, who represents the 30 owners an MLB, and Clark, the voice of the players’ union, have been locked in increasingly harsh negotiations over how and when the season can start after it was indefinitely delayed in spring training because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first report, by Jon Heyman of MLB Network, said the meeting was called at Manfred’s request.

A slight ray of hope concerning the 2020 baseball season emerged Wednesday afternoon with reports that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had flown to Arizona and had “productive” face-to-face talks with MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark.

The sides became deadlocked over compensation from early on, but also have not yet cleared all the hurdles regarding health protocols that will need to be in place for the players and surrounding personnel to return to work safely in an abbreviated season.

On Monday, Manfred executed a sudden U-turn in his optimism about the season’s prospects, just days after expressing “100 percent” certainty there would be a season.

The turnaround came after a weekend in which the union withdrew from negotiations, describing them as “futile” after owners continued to call for pay cuts on top of already reduced prorated salaries that each side had agreed to in a March 26 deal.

In a statement Saturday, Clark asked Manfred to “tell us when and where” to report. “When and where” has become somewhat of a meme on social media, with players repeatedly tweeting their readiness to get the season going.

