US Tennis Association outlines plans to stage US Open

Among the changes: Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges at all courts with three ball people being used instead of six except at the two largest arenas — Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium; and singles qualifying, mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competition are being eliminated entirely.

There are still lingering questions about which top players will participate, but one made her intentions clear Wednesday: 23-time major champion Serena Williams said she is planning to play at the US Open, saying in a video message she “cannot wait to return” to the major championship she has won six times. She was the runner-up each of the past two years.

Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep, however, said did not “currently plan to play” at the 2020 US Open. The 28-year-old Romanian added in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP her stance “is not set in stone.” Halep is currently ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She also won the French Open in 2018.

Among the other changes: Men’s and women’s doubles will be reduced from 64 teams each to 32 and only players not in singles may enter.

With qualifying cut, each of the 128-player fields for men’s and women’s singles will include 120 players who get in via their ranking and eight who receive wild-card invitations.

Players will be allowed up to three guests and up to two rooms at a pair of designated hotels. One will be paid for by the USTA and one by the player. There also will be the option for players to rent a house outside of Manhattan.

The USTA has not decided exactly how many entourage members will be allowed on-site.

WTA, ATP set ‘provisional’ calendars

The women’s and men’s professional tours issued what they called “provisional” calendars to resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of Aug. 3, while the ATP said its players would return to action at the Citi Open in Washington beginning Aug. 14, where women also will compete. One tournament dropped from the 2020 schedule: the Rogers Cup in Canada. After the hard-court “doubleheader” in New York, the tours will shift to European red clay for tournaments in Madrid and Rome before the French Open’s main draw new start date of Sept. 27 . . . World TeamTennis made two key changes to its initial health protocols for its tournament at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia July 12-Aug. 2, including giving full salaries — instead of a previously offered prorated portion — to those players who test positive for COVID-19 or get sick during the three-week season. WTT CEO Carlos Silva said he also planned to tell participants he was adjusting a rule that would have pulled someone out of the league with no pay for testing positive upon arrival at the West Virginia resort. Now, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before heading to The Greenbrier. They still would not be paid if they test positive, but at least would avoid going to the site before being told they’re not allowed to participate. There will be two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.

Game on for Premier League

The longest suspension of English Premier League soccer since World War II came to an end Wednesday, with a 0-0 draw between Birmingham club Aston Villa and Sheffield United, bringing some relief to a nation deprived of its most popular sport during one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The Premier League, the richest soccer league in the world with massive worldwide viewership, was suspended on March 13 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive. The most memorable moment of the opening game came right after the opening whistle, as the game began with every player taking a knee in a tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis last month. All the players also had had their names on their shirts replaced with “Black Lives Matter.” Before the game, there was a minute’s silence to honor those victims of coronavirus-related deaths. In the UK, there had been more than 42,000 such fatalities reported. “I thought about the night I started to have some symptoms, how serious that was,” Arteta said in a pre-match virtual news conference. “It had to be reported because I could put at risk a lot of people.” League leader Liverpool, which holds a massive 25-point lead over Manchester City and is close to winning its first league title in 30 years, will play its first match Sunday at city rival Everton.

Brazilian soccer to return partially

The governing body of soccer in Rio de Janeiro announced Wednesday that Flamengo and Bangu will play Thursday in an empty Maracanã Stadium in the local league. Local giant Vasco da Gama will host Macaé at São Januário Stadium on Sunday, despite protests from sports executives who think it is too risky to start playing. The return is a victory for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Flamengo, who have teamed up to lobby for the return of soccer. Rodolfo Landim, the president of the club, was in the capital Brasilia with the president when Rio’s soccer body announced the fixtures. Two other top Rio clubs, Fluminense and Botafogo, rejected the move to start games and threatened to take the case to sports courts to avoid an early return in the aftermath of 45,000 coronavirus-related deaths in Brazil, where health specialists project the peak of the crisis is yet to come in August . . . Russian soccer club FC Rostov says its entire team and staff will go into isolation for two weeks after six players gave anomalous results which “deviated from the norm” in testing for the coronavirus. The Russian league plans to restart its soccer season on Friday but the test results mean Rostov will miss at least two games.

UCLA’s fall athletes return to campus

UCLA will allow student-athletes who participate in fall sports and live locally, along with football players, to return to campus starting Monday. It’s the start of what the school calls Phase One of its four-part return to training plan, which includes antibody testing as well as physical and mental health screenings. Athletes in football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo and cross-country can choose to return to campus to start the process of resuming voluntary and allowed activities . . . The Southern Heritage Classic has canceled its Sept. 12 college football game between Tennessee State and Jackson State. It was the second cancellation in three years for the Southern Heritage Classic, which is played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The 2018 game was called due to poor weather.



