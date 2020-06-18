3 places doing takeout well right now

Wondering where to get takeout this coming week? Here are three places that are doing it right.

Mahaniyom

This Brookline restaurant, started by two childhood friends from Thailand, opened at the end of February, then had to close just a month later because of COVID-19. Although you’ll have to wait to enjoy the strong bar program and groovy atmosphere, Mahaniyom’s regional specialties are available for takeout. You can place and pay for your order by phone or online, then pick up curbside, with minimal contact. On the menu, you might find popiah sod, fresh rolls of sausage, tofu, and vegetables in a thin, crepe-like wrapper, topped with ribbons of omelet; yum ngoh, a crispy, spicy, juicy, sweet, and salty salad made with rambutan and shrimp; crab curry with vermicelli; and fried chicken with shallots, chile sauce, and sticky rice. I want to eat here all the time: Everything is made from scratch, and you can taste the care that goes into it. Beer, wine, and sake are available for purchase, and if you want to add a little booze to the excellent rice ginger beer when you get home, no one is going to fault you for it.

236 Washington St., Brookline, 617-487-5986, www.mahaniyomboston.com; plates $6-$16.

Neighborhood Kitchen's Creole chicken with djon djon rice, pikliz, and plantains. Courtesy of Neighborhood Kitchen

Neighborhood Kitchen

Partners Joy Phoubaykham and Eddie George (a.k.a. Chef Flexx) created Medford restaurant Neighborhood Kitchen as a reflection of what Phoubaykham calls “a melting-pot family”: Asian-influenced dishes from her side, Haitian from his, and American comfort-food classics to please their kids. It’s all fresh and good, made to order: pupu platters and lobster basil fried rice; gooey mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and burgers; Haitian-style spaghetti and Creole chicken with sweet plantains, the spicy pickled relish pikliz, and fragrant djon djon rice, stained black from the mushrooms it’s cooked with. There’s lunch and brunch, too. Order by phone (ask if there are any specials), then pick up from a small space with an open kitchen where cooks are wearing masks, separated from customers by a plastic sheet. Service is warm and welcoming, even from a distance.

84 Spring St., Medford, 781-391-9000, www.nkboston.com; entrees $6-$26.

The chicken piccata at Pammy's in Cambridge: a half-chicken, slathered in a limoncello glaze, then charred on the grill. Served with buttery noodles and a vegetable side dish. Christopher Willis

Pammy's

Cambridge Italian trattoria Pammy’s pivoted gracefully to takeout, adding the likes of garlic knots and salumi-stuffed heros to chef Chris Willis’s handmade pasta and elegant mains. The restaurant looks much the same, although the statue over the bar now wears a mask. Jars of tomato sauce and bouquets are available for purchase; profits from the sale of bread loaves are being donated to No Kid Hungry and other organizations. Arrive to pick up your order, placed online or over the phone, and stand at one of the distanced marble tables until it’s ready; a bottle of hand sanitizer sits on each one. Lumache with gochujang-spiked Bolognese is as good as ever, and a grilled half-chicken piccata with lemon, capers, and olives is a welcome addition. But it’s that hero — stuffed with prosciutto, mortadella, provolone, hots, pickles, crispy onions, and more — that proves irresistible. Beer, wine, swag, and a few desserts available, as well.

928 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-945-1761, www.pammyscambridge.com; entrees $14-$25.

Pammy's hero — stuffed with prosciutto, mortadella, provolone, hots, pickles, crispy onions, and more — is fairly irresistible. Christopher Willis

