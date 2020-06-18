The Emmys show will go on — in September

Here’s an update on the Emmys, which are happening this fall in some form or another.

Jimmy Kimmel is going to host the event for the third time, on Sept. 20 on ABC, and he recently had this to say about it: “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

It will be interesting to see how the ceremony works, given the pandemic and social distancing.