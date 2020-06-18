The Emmys show will go on — in September

Here’s an update on the Emmys, which are happening this fall in some form or another.
Jimmy Kimmel is going to host the event for the third time, on Sept. 20 on ABC, and he recently had this to say about it: “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”
It will be interesting to see how the ceremony works, given the pandemic and social distancing.
The yearlong eligibility period ended on May 31, as always, and the nominees will be announced on July 28. And the Television Academy has announced that this year — with Peak TV giving us more shows than ever — it is expanding the number of nominees in various categories, based on the total number of shows and performers submitted. The formula goes like this: 20-80 submissions get five nominations, 81-160 submissions get six nominations, 161-240 submissions get seven nominations, and beyond 240 submissions get eight nominations.
The number of nominees for the best comedy and best drama series categories will automatically be eight, up from seven last year.
