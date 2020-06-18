‘I have Richard Nixon to blame’

FILM: The “Miss Juneteenth” pageant unites and divides the mother and daughter at the heart of writer-director Channing Godfrey Peoples’s “lovely, low-key” feature debut, Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a three-star review. Nicole Beharie (”42,” “Little Fires Everywhere”) shines as single mom Turquoise, who won the 2004 pageant and is pointing 14-year-old Kai (Alexis Chikaeze) toward the 2019 competition. “One look at the daughter, dutiful but beginning to peel away from the woman who so ferociously loves her, and a viewer knows there are conflicts ahead.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, our temporary takeover of The Weekender. Leaving the house is OK for most people — masked, please, and gloved if it helps you cope — but somehow that still makes returning home even more satisfying. We’re here to offer a guide to the distractions and diversions at your fingertips in these chronologically confusing times. In that spirit, here’s a reminder for everyone fortunate enough to have a dad or dad equivalent in their life: even though it feels as if Mother’s Day was either an eon or a few hours ago, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21.

Teen cancer patient invites 23-year-old drug-addict boyfriend to move in with her and her parents. What could possibly go wrong? “Babyteeth” director Shannon Murphy “walks a tricky tightrope with style,” Burr writes in a three-star review. “There’s a lot of heavy lifting involved, but the movie works,” he says of the Australian feature, which stars Eliza Scanlen (”Little Women”), Toby Wallace, Ben Mendelsohn, and Essie Davis.

Loads of talent on both sides of the camera can’t save “Wasp Network,” starring Edgar Ramírez, Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Ana de Armas. The muddled, overstuffed thriller written and directed by Olivier Assayas, “never coheres on screen, perhaps because Assayas isn’t telling one story here but too many,” writes Burr in a 1½-star review.

Remember going to the movies? Flipping the calendar back one year to the release date of “Toy Story 4″ gets Globe writer and editor Mark Feeney thinking. “In this land of movie maybes in which we’ve been living,” he traces an intricate web of connections and inspirations, offering a slew of recommendations for viewing right away if you’re looking for ideas.

TV: With the new Hulu series “Love, Victor” (set in the “Love, Simon” universe), Pride Month, and the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on LGBTQ rights all coinciding, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert looks at how the small screen has handled coming-out stories through the years. “So much of TV storytelling hinges on transformation,” he writes, “and coming out can fit that arc perfectly.”

Matthew Rhys is, to put it mildly, not your grandparents’ “Perry Mason.” Heading an intriguing cast — John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk (”When They See Us”) — Rhys (“The Americans”) is “far from the black-and-white icon of justice that Raymond Burr played on CBS for decades,” Gilbert writes. The HBO series, launching Sunday, “is both engaging in its acting and period setting and frustrating in its story and pacing.”

As the Daytime Emmy Awards return to primetime, the Globe’s Mark Shanahan tumbles down a memory hole and returns with confessions of a youthful soap opera aficionado. “Villainy, betrayal, lust, and murder would all be a welcome distraction” from today’s pandemic headlines, writes the onetime fan of “General Hospital” and five (!) other daytime dramas. “Soaps were not a tradition in my family. I have Richard Nixon to blame.”

Topical for more reasons than I have room to list is “Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn.” Among other things, Cohn prosecuted Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, whose granddaughter Ivy Meeropol directed the new documentary. It’s on HBO starting Thursday.

And Gilbert fields a question from a reader who loved “Mrs. America” and wants Ask Matthew to suggest a follow-up. His five picks range from the dystopian (so far) speculation of “The Handmaid’s Tale” to Russell Crowe and Hugh Grant starring in tales of real-life men behaving badly. As Fox News mastermind Roger Ailes, Crowe “is a force of nature.”

Grammy winner and Berklee instructor Terri Lyne Carrington. Erik Jacobs

MUSIC: In observance of Juneteenth, Bandcamp will donate its Friday proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. If you want to chip in but aren’t familiar with the digital music platform, the Globe’s Zoë Madonna is here to help, spotlighting five albums by artists including Berklee professor Terri Lyne Carrington and septuagenarian singer/instrumentalist/composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland.

Eight years have passed since Bob Dylan issued an album of original material. That run ends with Friday’s release of “Rough and Rowdy Ways” — “suffused with the unmistakable air of someone who understands that death is, if not nigh, then peeking over the horizon” — and Globe correspondent Marc Hirsh foresees a Grammy nomination. At 79, the Nobel laureate has “an eye on mortality and he’s settling accounts.”

CLASSICAL MUSIC: Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler tackles the question of what the future holds for orchestras and opera companies around the country and the world. Uncertainty is rampant, but innovative opportunities are emerging. “We’re trying not to hibernate,” says Boston Symphony Orchestra president Mark Volpe. “We think people want something that’s absolutely fresh.”

COMEDY: “Bob’s Burgers” star Eugene Mirman has been quarantining — and posting about his cooking adventures on social media — since shortly after the death of his wife, Katie Westfall Tharp, in January. “I feel the same way everyone does to a degree, which is you’re trying to get through each day and fill it with stuff that may be enjoyable,” the Somerville and Cape Cod resident, who’s home with the couple’s 3-year-old, says in an unexpectedly uplifting Q&A with Globe correspondent Michael Floreak.

LIVEGUIDE: The Globe’s new digital tool, LiveGuide, abounds with digital events listings, including happenings recommended by Globe critics and writers. You can use it to find things to do, see, and listen to in channels including arts and books, streaming movies and TV, music, news, nature, and more. It also looks really cool. Find it here.

Edward Hopper, Corn Hill (Truro, Cape Cod), 1930 Edward Hopper/Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Mary and Sylvan Lang Collection

VISUAL ART: Globe art critic Murray Whyte is back on Cape Cod for his latest Pilgrimage, on the trail of someone you may not expect: Edward Hopper. Better known for his “scenes of urban desolation,” the longtime summer resident of Truro captured a landscape that no longer exists. “As an oracle of the merciless churn of modernity, he arrived right in time to question the expanding systems of a world remade.”

While museums work on reopening, outdoor protest art can help scratch that aesthetic itch. You might see portable pieces by members of the Mystic River Mural Project, projected portraits by installation art collective MASARY Studios, or new work at Graffiti Alley in Cambridge’s Central Square. “You’re trying to present how you feel, or how to fix it,” artist Anthony Araujo-Amaral tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid.

MASARY Studios (along with Soo Sunny Park of New Hampshire) figures in LIGHT 2020, a series of inventive installations on view in New Bedford starting this weekend. “We found a way to bring new art to the city and energize it while these other institutions have to lay low,” Lindsay Miś of the Massachusetts Design Art & Technology Institute tells Globe correspondent Grace Griffin.

Also in the great outdoors — namely, Riverway Park — the Brookline-based collective Studios Without Walls is going ahead with its annual installation, “2020 See Change,” which opens Friday. Writes Globe correspondent Karen Campbell: “With sculptures tailored to nestle in and around the trees, a leisurely amble offers a surprising visual treat of clever, substantive, thought-provoking art.”

FOOD & DINING: Bill Buford is back behind the stove and the keyboard, reports former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. She checks out the launch of a video series coinciding with the “Heat” author’s new book, “Dirt,” about his five years cooking in France. He “now knows how to prepare — or is at least familiar with — most of the French classic repertoire,” she writes. And let’s just say that caveat is important.

BOOKS: “I love working like this,” novelist Dennis Lehane tells Globe correspondent Amy Sutherland. “My writing life looks a lot like most people’s corona life. You stay at home. You don’t go too many places. You’re in your head.” It’s not all Zoom meetings and bingeing TV, though: he has young children and a new puppy.

Whether you’re a young adult yourself or just enjoy books targeted at that market, Love Letters columnist (and YA author) Meredith Goldstein has your back. Her collection of YA reading recommendations from YA authors extends far beyond her own sweet spot of “romance ... and sometimes vampires.”

BUT REALLY: It’s too late for Café Pamplona and Bella Luna & The Milky Way Lounge, so this is your periodic reminder to check out a local dining establishment, order takeout or delivery, maybe eat on the patio if you’re feeling brave, and tip like Frank Sinatra (you know, proportionally). Wear your mask and wash your hands!